Local musical talent comes together for livestream in memory of late Geri Crooke

Geris Song 2 will take place on Saturday November 28 via Facebook. Picture: Archant/Archive Archant

Talented artists from across the region will come together for a livestream in memory of the late Geri Crooke of 20Twenty Productions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Geris Song 2 will take place on Saturday November 28 via Facebook. Picture: Archant/Archive Geris Song 2 will take place on Saturday November 28 via Facebook. Picture: Archant/Archive

The inspirational actress and youth worker died in a car accident in June 2019 and a foundation was set up in her name to carry on her legacy.

An online fundraiser, Geri’s Song 2, will take place on Saturday, November 28 from 7.30pm on The Geri Crooke Foundation Facebook page.

Local musicians such as Jack Wilson, Jess Davis and Back Two, to name just a few, will take to the virtual stage in a bid to raise cash for the foundation.

Tom Harlock of 20Twenty Productions, one of the organisers, said: “We’re so happy that we’ve managed to put together a show for Geri’s Song this year.

Geris Song 2 will take place on Saturday November 28 via Facebook. Picture: 20Twenty Productions Geris Song 2 will take place on Saturday November 28 via Facebook. Picture: 20Twenty Productions

“Although it’s online, we still have a great selection of artists and performers that have given up their time to support this great fundraising event.

“We hope people will sit back and enjoy the evening of entertainment kicking off on Saturday via the Geri Crooke Foundation Facebook page.”

Fenland Youth Radio will also be broadcasting Geri’s Song 2; you can download the Fenland Youth Radio app, ask Alexa to play Fenland Youth Radio or go to their website: www.fenlandyouthradio.com

To donate, visit: uk.gofundme.com/f/the-geri-crooke-foundation