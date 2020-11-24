Local musical talent comes together for livestream in memory of late Geri Crooke
PUBLISHED: 16:00 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 24 November 2020
Talented artists from across the region will come together for a livestream in memory of the late Geri Crooke of 20Twenty Productions.
The inspirational actress and youth worker died in a car accident in June 2019 and a foundation was set up in her name to carry on her legacy.
An online fundraiser, Geri’s Song 2, will take place on Saturday, November 28 from 7.30pm on The Geri Crooke Foundation Facebook page.
Local musicians such as Jack Wilson, Jess Davis and Back Two, to name just a few, will take to the virtual stage in a bid to raise cash for the foundation.
Tom Harlock of 20Twenty Productions, one of the organisers, said: “We’re so happy that we’ve managed to put together a show for Geri’s Song this year.
“Although it’s online, we still have a great selection of artists and performers that have given up their time to support this great fundraising event.
“We hope people will sit back and enjoy the evening of entertainment kicking off on Saturday via the Geri Crooke Foundation Facebook page.”
Fenland Youth Radio will also be broadcasting Geri’s Song 2; you can download the Fenland Youth Radio app, ask Alexa to play Fenland Youth Radio or go to their website: www.fenlandyouthradio.com
To donate, visit: uk.gofundme.com/f/the-geri-crooke-foundation
