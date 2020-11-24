Advanced search

Local musical talent comes together for livestream in memory of late Geri Crooke

PUBLISHED: 16:00 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 24 November 2020

Geris Song 2 will take place on Saturday November 28 via Facebook. Picture: Archant/Archive

Geris Song 2 will take place on Saturday November 28 via Facebook. Picture: Archant/Archive

Archant

Talented artists from across the region will come together for a livestream in memory of the late Geri Crooke of 20Twenty Productions.

Geris Song 2 will take place on Saturday November 28 via Facebook. Picture: Archant/Archive Geris Song 2 will take place on Saturday November 28 via Facebook. Picture: Archant/Archive

The inspirational actress and youth worker died in a car accident in June 2019 and a foundation was set up in her name to carry on her legacy.

An online fundraiser, Geri’s Song 2, will take place on Saturday, November 28 from 7.30pm on The Geri Crooke Foundation Facebook page.

Local musicians such as Jack Wilson, Jess Davis and Back Two, to name just a few, will take to the virtual stage in a bid to raise cash for the foundation.

Tom Harlock of 20Twenty Productions, one of the organisers, said: “We’re so happy that we’ve managed to put together a show for Geri’s Song this year.

Geris Song 2 will take place on Saturday November 28 via Facebook. Picture: 20Twenty ProductionsGeris Song 2 will take place on Saturday November 28 via Facebook. Picture: 20Twenty Productions

“Although it’s online, we still have a great selection of artists and performers that have given up their time to support this great fundraising event.

“We hope people will sit back and enjoy the evening of entertainment kicking off on Saturday via the Geri Crooke Foundation Facebook page.”

Fenland Youth Radio will also be broadcasting Geri’s Song 2; you can download the Fenland Youth Radio app, ask Alexa to play Fenland Youth Radio or go to their website: www.fenlandyouthradio.com

To donate, visit: uk.gofundme.com/f/the-geri-crooke-foundation

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Man dies after fall from £2m housing development in the Fens

The Pond Farm development in High Street, Mepal. Pictures: Fink Developments / Facebook

Cambridge Corn Exchange launches programme of socially distanced live concerts

BC Camplight will play a concert at Cambridge Corn Exchange on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Corn Exchange

Weapon sweeps, multiple arrests and school presentations take knives off the streets

Police in Cambridgeshire held a week of action against knife crime between November 9 and 15. Picture: Archant/File/For Illustrative Purposes

Hundreds join tenth annual 5k run to raise £17,000 for charity

533 people took part in Arthur Rank Hospice's Festive 5k fundraiser this year. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, people walked or covered the distance however it suited them. Picture: ARTHUR RANK HOSPICE

Local musical talent comes together for livestream in memory of late Geri Crooke

Geris Song 2 will take place on Saturday November 28 via Facebook. Picture: Archant/Archive