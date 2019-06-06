Advanced search

German police officer on the beat in Cambridgeshire as part of exchange programme

06 June, 2019 - 10:42
Archant

A police officer from Germany has joined the force in Cambridgeshire to share his experiences as part of an exchange programme.

Student officer Kiessling from the state of Hessen Police will be seen on the beat in Fenland and Peterborough over the next three weeks.

This programme has been organised by the International Police Association (IPA) and gives officers the chance to learn about different policing methods and cultures.

Officers can share their ideas, experiences and knowledge with each other while seeing how crime is tackled in a different country.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Police said: "Please feel free to speak to officer Kiessling if you see him out on patrol as he is keen to learn about policing in the UK which includes the views of local communities."

Inspector Lombardo welcomed officer Kiessling to the region earlier this week.

Hessen State Police have around 15,500 police officers and 2,500 civilian employees.

