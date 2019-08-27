Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cricket bat signed by England and Pakistan Test Sides donated to March Museum to mark 100 years of Old Boys vs M.M.C

27 August, 2019 - 10:46
A special signed cricket bat was donated to March Museum by members of The Neale-Wade Association. Picture: Supplied / March Museum

A special signed cricket bat was donated to March Museum by members of The Neale-Wade Association. Picture: Supplied / March Museum

Supplied / March Museum

A commemorative cricket bat has been donated to March Museum to mark 100 years of a special game held at the town's grounds.

The bat, which has been signed by the England and Pakistan Test Sides, was presented to the museum by The Neale-Wade Association.

Formally known as The March Grammar School Old Boy's Association, they handed over the one-off piece on Friday, August 23.

You may also want to watch:

It marks the 100th anniversary of the cricket march played at the town's county cricket ground between the Old Boys and the M.M.C.

It was first played in 1919 to raise money for a war memorial to the 47 Old boys who gave their lives in the Great War. The memorial can still be seen at Neale-Wade.

Gordon Thorpe, chairman of March Museum, said that the gift was, "a thoughtful, generous and wholly appropriate gift from the Neale-Wade Association".

He added said: "The bat will become part of the town's history and will remain accessible to all."

March Museum is open every Wednesday and Saturday 10.30am to 3.30pm and by appointment.

Most Read

Teenager stabbed at Cambridgeshire Bank Holiday Monday market - air ambulance flown to scene

Bourn in South Cambridgeshire where a teenager was stabbed today. Police are investigating. The incident happened just outside the Bank Holiday Monday market. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Charity fund raising family from March endure ‘living hell’ after son attacked, robbed and seriously injured on Tenerife all for a mobile phone

Nathan Cross is recovering in hospital in Tenerife after a family holiday soured when he was attacked for his mobile phone, fell backwards down some steps and fractured his skull. His brother Ryan has turned detective to help bring the assailant to justice. A gofundme page has been set up to help the family have a second, untroubled holiday. Picture; FAMILY

Inside Whitemoor Prison, the prisoner who slashed fellow inmate with improvised weapon made from wood and razor blades

Keiran Blair, who was part of a violent drugs gang behind by drive-by shootings on Merseyside, has been given an extra two years behind bars after slashing the face on a fellow inmate at Whitemoor Prison, March. Police released a photo of the weapon Blair used that he�s made from wood and a razor blade. Picture: Cambs Cops

The March Society is in need of more members for it to continue after September

The March Society enjoyed an evening stroll in March West End. The group is in need of more members for it to continue after its next annual meeting. Picture: JENNIFER LAWLER.

But why? The Hippodrome Wetherspoons in March not serving any food all day ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’

The Hippodrome in March has stopped serving food today (August 23). Picture: Archant / Facebook / FILE

Most Read

Teenager stabbed at Cambridgeshire Bank Holiday Monday market - air ambulance flown to scene

Bourn in South Cambridgeshire where a teenager was stabbed today. Police are investigating. The incident happened just outside the Bank Holiday Monday market. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Charity fund raising family from March endure ‘living hell’ after son attacked, robbed and seriously injured on Tenerife all for a mobile phone

Nathan Cross is recovering in hospital in Tenerife after a family holiday soured when he was attacked for his mobile phone, fell backwards down some steps and fractured his skull. His brother Ryan has turned detective to help bring the assailant to justice. A gofundme page has been set up to help the family have a second, untroubled holiday. Picture; FAMILY

Inside Whitemoor Prison, the prisoner who slashed fellow inmate with improvised weapon made from wood and razor blades

Keiran Blair, who was part of a violent drugs gang behind by drive-by shootings on Merseyside, has been given an extra two years behind bars after slashing the face on a fellow inmate at Whitemoor Prison, March. Police released a photo of the weapon Blair used that he�s made from wood and a razor blade. Picture: Cambs Cops

The March Society is in need of more members for it to continue after September

The March Society enjoyed an evening stroll in March West End. The group is in need of more members for it to continue after its next annual meeting. Picture: JENNIFER LAWLER.

But why? The Hippodrome Wetherspoons in March not serving any food all day ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’

The Hippodrome in March has stopped serving food today (August 23). Picture: Archant / Facebook / FILE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Inside Whitemoor Prison, the prisoner who slashed fellow inmate with improvised weapon made from wood and razor blades

Keiran Blair, who was part of a violent drugs gang behind by drive-by shootings on Merseyside, has been given an extra two years behind bars after slashing the face on a fellow inmate at Whitemoor Prison, March. Police released a photo of the weapon Blair used that he�s made from wood and a razor blade. Picture: Cambs Cops

Cricket bat signed by England and Pakistan Test Sides donated to March Museum to mark 100 years of Old Boys vs M.M.C

A special signed cricket bat was donated to March Museum by members of The Neale-Wade Association. Picture: Supplied / March Museum

Family of Simon Dobbin call for change in law

Simon Dobbin's daughter Emily pictured with her dad who received devastating injuries in the attack in Southend.

Teenager stabbed at Cambridgeshire Bank Holiday Monday market - air ambulance flown to scene

Bourn in South Cambridgeshire where a teenager was stabbed today. Police are investigating. The incident happened just outside the Bank Holiday Monday market. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Fenland care home employees cycle from the beach back to Wisbech on tandem bike wearing hilarious costumes in fundraising challenge

Two employees from a Fen care home cycled from Hunstanton to Wisbech on a tandem bike in a bid to raise cash for a sensory garden. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists