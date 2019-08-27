Cricket bat signed by England and Pakistan Test Sides donated to March Museum to mark 100 years of Old Boys vs M.M.C

A special signed cricket bat was donated to March Museum by members of The Neale-Wade Association. Picture: Supplied / March Museum Supplied / March Museum

A commemorative cricket bat has been donated to March Museum to mark 100 years of a special game held at the town's grounds.

The bat, which has been signed by the England and Pakistan Test Sides, was presented to the museum by The Neale-Wade Association.

Formally known as The March Grammar School Old Boy's Association, they handed over the one-off piece on Friday, August 23.

It marks the 100th anniversary of the cricket march played at the town's county cricket ground between the Old Boys and the M.M.C.

It was first played in 1919 to raise money for a war memorial to the 47 Old boys who gave their lives in the Great War. The memorial can still be seen at Neale-Wade.

Gordon Thorpe, chairman of March Museum, said that the gift was, "a thoughtful, generous and wholly appropriate gift from the Neale-Wade Association".

He added said: "The bat will become part of the town's history and will remain accessible to all."

March Museum is open every Wednesday and Saturday 10.30am to 3.30pm and by appointment.