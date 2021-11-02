Police surprised by size of knife handed in
- Credit: Cambs Police
Police say even they were surprised by the size of this potential weapon handed over by a member of the public.
He took it to a Cambridgeshire police – and officers stared at it in amazement.
A police spokesperson said “Our officers were taken by surprise when a man handed this rather larger than average knife into the police station
“The weapon falls under new laws which make it illegal to own such items in a private place.”
Police say if you are unsure of the new rules then check them out.
You may also want to watch:
Police say knife and gun crime is relatively rare in Cambridgeshire.
“We offer advice and information to help prevent knife and gun crime and educate members of the public,” said the spokesperson.
Most Read
- 1 TV presenter Richard Madeley brands plans for 93-home estate as 'pretty stupid'
- 2 Stonea underpass closure an option for Network Rail
- 3 Play parks back in full swing following makeovers
- 4 Overtaking car in A47 near-miss with learner driver
- 5 Church clashes with Knowles Transport over grain store
- 6 Only one neighbour objects to catering van at end semi
- 7 Britain's oldest working Land Rover first used in the Fens
- 8 Cambridgeshire gets extra help to tackle rising Covid crisis
- 9 66 countries in motorhome then thieves steal it from their drive
- 10 Integrated care hub opens at village hospital
If you need to share information with us or have any concerns about knife and gun crime, please report a concern to us online or call 999 in an emergency.
You can also report anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers.