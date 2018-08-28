Cambridge geneticist Giles Yeo to talk about his new book at St Peter’s Church in Ely

Cambridge geneticist Giles Yeo is coming to St Peter’s Church in Ely to talk about his new book on Tuesday January 22.

Gene Eating tackles the question of why some people eat more than others - instead of looking at how we have become obese.

Giles is a much-loved TV personality and expert who has appeared on BBC prime time’s Horizon, Trust me, I’m a Doctor and Britain’s Fat Fight.

Topping Booksellers, who are organising the event and selling tickets, said: “This will be a fascinating, thought-provoking evening with a world-renowned expert on genetics.”

Places cost £14.99 including a book voucher and admission or £7 for admission-only.

Doors open at 7.10pm and the talk starts at 7.30pm.

Visit www.toppingbooks.co.uk/events/ely/giles-yeo/ to book.