Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill introduces ‘Next Generation’ scheme on hometown return

PUBLISHED: 15:52 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:52 11 August 2020

Jordan Gill introduced his ‘Next Generation’ scheme to youngsters on his return to Chatteris, as they got involved with activities such as boxing pad work and a basketball shootout. Picture: DAN MASON

Jordan Gill made a welcome return to his hometown as he introduced his new not-for-profit scheme to youngsters.

The Chatteris boxer alongside dad Paul were present at the town’s Wenny Road recreation ground today (Tuesday), as children ranging from as young as four-years-old to 17-years-old took part in activities such as boxing pad work and a basketball shootout.

Gill was in attendance following his comeback win over Reece Bellotti on August 1, as he introduced his ‘Next Generation’ scheme, which aims to promote an active, healthy lifestyle whilst developing social and communication skills.

“We’ve done about six weeks of taster sessions at Cromwell Community College before lockdown, so we’ve got an idea of what the kids want and what target audience we’re looking at,” he said.

“We want to tackle anti-social behaviour and install good morals into youngsters whether that’s through sport, playing games, just chatting to the kids and making sure they become valuable members of society.

“There’s not much for kids around here. For me, growing up wanting to become a professional boxer or sportsman, it felt out of reach because I’m not from a big city.

“I’ve proved that you can do it and make a success of yourself. I want to tell kids they can do anything they put their minds to.”

Youngsters also took part in non-contact British bulldog in the event while adhering to government guidelines surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The scheme was made public last year in a bid to help youngsters within the local community improve their future opportunities.

Gill said he hopes the scheme, to be led by Paul, will expand across Fenland and with plans to benefit more children’s lives, they hope a difference can be made.

“When they’re older and they’re having to go to prefect or job interviews, they’re going to have more social skills and communicating better, and I think that’s probably the most important thing in life,” Gill said.

“If you can communicate well, you’re going to find a way in life and that’s what we want to promote. We want to promote a good healthy, active lifestyle.

“It’s going to be good to get everyone across the whole of Fenland involved and is something we’re looking to build over the next four, five years.

“We’ll take our time, build the foundation the best we can and make sure what we deliver is quality and try and make as much impact as we possibly can.”

