They had only known each other for a few days but in a 'fit of anger' she murdered him - stabbed to death with a kitchen knife, court told

23-year-old Filip Jaskiewicz who was stabbed to death by his girl friend, Picture; CAMBS POLICE Archant

A teenager stabbed her boyfriend through the heart in a “fit of anger” following an argument on a night out.

Martyna Ogonowska, 18, had only been seeing 23-year-old Filip Jaskiewicz for a few days when the murder took place in Peterborough in the early hours of Sunday, 21 October, last year.

Martyna Ogonowska, 18, had only been seeing 23-year-old Filip Jaskiewicz for a few days when the murder took place in Peterborough in the early hours of Sunday, 21 October, last year.

The court heard the pair had been out with Ogonowska's two friends at the Solstice bar, in Northminster, and had returned to the victim's car when an argument began over Mr Jaskiewicz's driving.

At just after 5am, while parked in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground, Ogonowska stabbed Mr Jaskiewicz as he looked at his mobile phone.

She ran off with the knife, followed by her two friends, who believed she had punched the victim.

The knife used. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Mr Jaskiewicz was found dead by a member of the public about two hours later and at roughly the same time Ogonowska took a taxi to Thorpe Wood Police Station, with the knife, and handed herself in to police.

Ogonowska, a mother of one, of Victoria Place, Peterborough, denied murder and having a bladed article, however, a jury at Cambridge Crown Court found her guilty of both today (25 April).

She is due to be sentenced at 2pm.

DCI Adam Gallop, who led the investigation, said: “This is a tragic case which once again shows the potentially lethal consequences of carrying a knife. Ogonowska had taken the kitchen knife out with her and then into the car where it was eventually used.

“Once she had stabbed Filip she ran and made no attempt to alert emergency services, so leaving him to die.

“Filip's family are devastated by his death but I hope the fact that justice has today been done may help them in some way to live with their loss and grief.”

During the trial, the court heard Ogonowska and Mr Jaskiewicz, who are both Polish by birth, had met through mutual friends and a relationship had begun to form.

Mr Jaskiewicz had come to England about a year previously and settled in Peterborough where he lived in a house with friends in Princes Street and worked as a van driver.

On Saturday, 20 October, they had met at Ogonowska's home in Peterborough and later that night had gone to the Solstice bar with two friends of the defendant as well as her mother.

Leaving the Solstice in the early hours, Ogonowska's mother having by then gone home, the four walked to Mr Jaskiewicz's car. They got in and Mr Jaskiewicz began to drive. All of those in the car had been drinking and the victim was speeding.

Mr Jaskiewicz parked the car in Oakdale Avenue and he and Ogonowska got out and argued. He pushed her and she fell over.

Seeing this, her two friends got out of the car and things calmed down. Ogonowska told the victim she wanted no more to do with him but got back into the car. Mr Jaskiewicz got back into the driver's seat and Ogonowska's friends got into the back seats.

Shortly afterwards, Ogonowska stabbed the victim with the kitchen knife. The court heard Ogonowska knew “precisely what she had done, she left Mr Jaskiewicz to die alone.”

In police interview, she claimed it had been an accident and had punched him in self-defence but forgotten about the knife she was holding. However, she admitted she could have got out of the car and walked away before the fateful moment.