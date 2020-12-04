Teenage girl steps into path of oncoming car - to avoid a snowball

A teenage girl was hit by a car as she stepped away from a bus stop in Doddington on Friday December 4 to avoid a snowball. Police and paramedics were called to the scene of the accident in High Street at 8.22am.

A teenage girl narrowly avoided serious injury today when she stepped into the path of an oncoming car during a snowball fight.

The 13-year-old was waiting at bus stop in Doddington with school friends when she moved into the road to avoid a snowball and was hit a passing motorist.

Luckily, she was uninjured but has been taken to Hinchingbrooke hospital for a precautionary X-ray.

A family member witnessed the incident and said the car driver was not to blame.

“It was definitely not his fault,” he said. “She simply stepped into the road and he accidentally hit her”.

Police said: “A Kia Picanto was involved in a collision. The child is reportedly uninjured, but paramedics have attended the scene.”

The family member who called us said the teenager’s only concern was her school bag which had to be cut free from her.

“But we’ve already ordered another from Amazon – she’ll be fine,” he said.