Glasses smashed and beer poured on pub floor after alcohol refusal
- Credit: THE BLACK BULL INN WHITTLESEY
Youths reacted to being refused alcohol at a Fenland pub by smashing glasses and pouring beer on the floor.
A group of four people were at The Black Bull Inn, Whittlesey just before 7.30pm last night (Thursday January 20) when they approached the bar to buy alcohol.
“They came in, a staff member asked for ID and only one of them had ID,” pub manager Rosemary Burrows said.
“The bar staff member who served them asked me to keep an eye on them.
“When they left, they made a mess in the snooker room, throwing beer glasses in and outside.”
CCTV captured the youngsters leaving the pub at around 8pm in a yellow van and a red car.
Ms Burrows said one person was served, while the others who were refused alcohol “looked around 15, 16-years-old.
“We’ve dealt with a few arguments before, but nothing has been smashed.”
Ms Burrows added: “We want to let people know that we will not tolerate this nonsense.
"We want them to come and apologise and say why they targeted us."
Cambridgeshire Police have been informed.