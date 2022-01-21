News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Glasses smashed and beer poured on pub floor after alcohol refusal

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 2:54 PM January 21, 2022
CCTV shows the youngsters smashing glasses at The Black Bull Inn, Whittlesey.

CCTV shows the youngsters smashing glasses at The Black Bull Inn, Whittlesey. - Credit: THE BLACK BULL INN WHITTLESEY

Youths reacted to being refused alcohol at a Fenland pub by smashing glasses and pouring beer on the floor.

A group of four people were at The Black Bull Inn, Whittlesey just before 7.30pm last night (Thursday January 20) when they approached the bar to buy alcohol.

“They came in, a staff member asked for ID and only one of them had ID,” pub manager Rosemary Burrows said.

CCTV shows the youngsters smashing glasses at The Black Bull Inn, Whittlesey.

CCTV shows the youngsters smashing glasses at The Black Bull Inn, Whittlesey. - Credit: THE BLACK BULL INN WHITTLESEY

“The bar staff member who served them asked me to keep an eye on them.

“When they left, they made a mess in the snooker room, throwing beer glasses in and outside.”

CCTV captured the youngsters leaving the pub at around 8pm in a yellow van and a red car.

CCTV shows the youngsters smashing glasses at The Black Bull Inn, Whittlesey.

CCTV shows the youngsters smashing glasses at The Black Bull Inn, Whittlesey. - Credit: THE BLACK BULL INN WHITTLESEY

Ms Burrows said one person was served, while the others who were refused alcohol “looked around 15, 16-years-old.

Most Read

  1. 1 £14.6m school transformation complete after two-year project
  2. 2 Man suffers injuries after A142 morning crash
  3. 3 Wife pays tribute to ex-footballer who 'I could always rely on'
  1. 4 WATCH: Emotional tribute to honour and remember crash victim
  2. 5 Suspected poachers caught in farmyard raid as cops crackdown continues
  3. 6 Car travelled wrong way down A1 before triple fatal crash, say police
  4. 7 Teenage moped rider seriously injured in crash
  5. 8 Glasses smashed and beer poured on pub floor after alcohol refusal
  6. 9 Mini-convoy marks funeral of 'kind-hearted' lorry driver
  7. 10 Hundreds of hospital staff jobs under threat amid looming vaccine deadline

“We’ve dealt with a few arguments before, but nothing has been smashed.”

Ms Burrows added: “We want to let people know that we will not tolerate this nonsense.

"We want them to come and apologise and say why they targeted us."

Cambridgeshire Police have been informed.

Cambs Live News
Whittlesey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Connor Hawes of Whittlesey attended Peterborough Regional College

Cambs Live News

Inquest concludes 'quiet and happy' teenager took own life

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
This barn conversion located on the outskirts of March, is currently up for sale with ABODA Fine Homes

Video

Take a look inside this £600,000 converted barn hidden in the Fens

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Thames Valley Police have arrested a teenager, 19, from Wisbech in a County Lines Drug operation

Cambs Live News

Teenager, 19, on County Drug Lines heroin and crack cocaine charge

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Jasdeep Singh Randhawa was sentenced to eight month in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on December 10 2021.

Plumbing ringleader who ‘traded under multiple names’ jailed

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon