From Simon Cowell to Tom Daley: Fenland firefighter Wayne Marshall meets A-list stars as he poses for snaps at Daily Mirror's Pride of Britain Awards in London

Strike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne Marshall Supplied/Wayne Marshall

Firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with A-list celebrities including Simon Cowell and England manager Gareth Southgate at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

On-call crew commander Wayne, of March Fire Station, scooped one of the regional awards for his fundraising work.

In just two years Wayne has raised more than £30,000 for the Magpas Air Ambulance charity with his group spinning challenges.

Mr Marshall and his wife, Kay, were chauffer driven to the ceremony in London's West End on Monday, October 28.

He said: "The car came and picked us up and took us to the hotel, they then came back to drive us to Grosvenor House where it was held.

"We walked the red carpet before going to pre-dinner; the whole experience was just so surreal, being that close to some of the celebrities."

Wayne managed to snap selfies with some of the biggest names in TV, including talent show judge Simon Cowell and England manager Gareth Southgate.

He added: "I used one of the dinner menus to get autographs during the intervals, so after taking a photo I'd get out my sharpie pen."

Wayne and Kay were also invited to the afterparty where they got talking to ITV's Judge Rinder and footy star Ryan Giggs.

"Everyone back at the fire station are really jealous after seeing all the photographs but they are all so happy about it", Wayne said.

Speaking straight after his award win announcement, which was aired live on ITV News Anglia, he said: "I don't know what to say, I'm lost for words.

"I think it has got to be said though that it's [the award] is for these guys [spinning class attendees] that make what I do happen.

"Without these riders and everyone involved I couldn't do what I do. Every event that we put on is one life saved and these guys and girls contribute to that.

"It just means so much, all that hard work and effort that we have put in has been rewarded and it's great.

"I just want to thank all my friends, family, everyone at the station at the George Campbell.

"A special thank you goes to Andy Cornwell, centre manager at Freedom Leisure in March, because without all of these people I couldn't do what I do."

