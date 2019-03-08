Advanced search

From Simon Cowell to Tom Daley: Fenland firefighter Wayne Marshall meets A-list stars as he poses for snaps at Daily Mirror's Pride of Britain Awards in London

PUBLISHED: 10:15 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:15 05 November 2019

Strike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne Marshall

Strike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne Marshall

Supplied/Wayne Marshall

Firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with A-list celebrities including Simon Cowell and England manager Gareth Southgate at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

Strike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne MarshallStrike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne Marshall

On-call crew commander Wayne, of March Fire Station, scooped one of the regional awards for his fundraising work.

In just two years Wayne has raised more than £30,000 for the Magpas Air Ambulance charity with his group spinning challenges.

Mr Marshall and his wife, Kay, were chauffer driven to the ceremony in London's West End on Monday, October 28.

He said: "The car came and picked us up and took us to the hotel, they then came back to drive us to Grosvenor House where it was held.

Strike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne MarshallStrike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne Marshall

"We walked the red carpet before going to pre-dinner; the whole experience was just so surreal, being that close to some of the celebrities."

Wayne managed to snap selfies with some of the biggest names in TV, including talent show judge Simon Cowell and England manager Gareth Southgate.

He added: "I used one of the dinner menus to get autographs during the intervals, so after taking a photo I'd get out my sharpie pen."

Wayne and Kay were also invited to the afterparty where they got talking to ITV's Judge Rinder and footy star Ryan Giggs.

Strike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne MarshallStrike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne Marshall

"Everyone back at the fire station are really jealous after seeing all the photographs but they are all so happy about it", Wayne said.

Speaking straight after his award win announcement, which was aired live on ITV News Anglia, he said: "I don't know what to say, I'm lost for words.

"I think it has got to be said though that it's [the award] is for these guys [spinning class attendees] that make what I do happen.

"Without these riders and everyone involved I couldn't do what I do. Every event that we put on is one life saved and these guys and girls contribute to that.

Strike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne MarshallStrike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne Marshall

"It just means so much, all that hard work and effort that we have put in has been rewarded and it's great.

"I just want to thank all my friends, family, everyone at the station at the George Campbell.

"A special thank you goes to Andy Cornwell, centre manager at Freedom Leisure in March, because without all of these people I couldn't do what I do."

To read more about Wayne's story, click here.

Strike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne MarshallStrike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne Marshall

Strike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne MarshallStrike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne Marshall

Strike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne MarshallStrike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne Marshall

Strike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne MarshallStrike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne Marshall

Strike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne MarshallStrike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne Marshall

Strike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne MarshallStrike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne Marshall

Strike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne MarshallStrike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne Marshall

Strike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne MarshallStrike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne Marshall

Strike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne MarshallStrike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne Marshall

Most Read

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

How Sainsbury’s tried to back pedal on Whittlesey store – and the ‘risible’ offer to scupper the deal

Whittlesey 'supermarket-gate'. How it was dubbed during the protracted battle to deliver a Sainsbury's supermarket in Whittlesey. A High Court hearing is due to end today with 4-6 weeks for the judgement.

From Simon Cowell to Tom Daley: Fenland firefighter Wayne Marshall meets A-list stars as he poses for snaps at Daily Mirror’s Pride of Britain Awards in London

Strike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne Marshall

Disciplinary panel finds gross misconduct proven against Cambridgeshire traffic cop who had been acquitted by courts of dangerous driving

PC Lee Rumsey (left) arrives at court with Family and freinds, Magistrates Court, Peterborough 09/05/2018. Picture by Terry Harris.

Police probe into A1101 incident could confirm driver of tractor and trailer that overturned the hero many suspect he is

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

Most Read

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

How Sainsbury’s tried to back pedal on Whittlesey store – and the ‘risible’ offer to scupper the deal

Whittlesey 'supermarket-gate'. How it was dubbed during the protracted battle to deliver a Sainsbury's supermarket in Whittlesey. A High Court hearing is due to end today with 4-6 weeks for the judgement.

From Simon Cowell to Tom Daley: Fenland firefighter Wayne Marshall meets A-list stars as he poses for snaps at Daily Mirror’s Pride of Britain Awards in London

Strike a pose! March firefighter Wayne Marshall rubbed shoulders with the stars at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday, October 28. Picture: Supplied/Wayne Marshall

Disciplinary panel finds gross misconduct proven against Cambridgeshire traffic cop who had been acquitted by courts of dangerous driving

PC Lee Rumsey (left) arrives at court with Family and freinds, Magistrates Court, Peterborough 09/05/2018. Picture by Terry Harris.

Police probe into A1101 incident could confirm driver of tractor and trailer that overturned the hero many suspect he is

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

Latest from the Cambs Times

Crimes at Cambridgeshire churches total more than 224 in two years - including violent and sexual assaults

Crimes at Cambridgeshire churches total more than 224 in two years. Lead was stolen from the Church of St Mary in Whaddon earlier this year. Picture: Cambs police

Armed cops and police helicopter joins high-speed 100mph chase in Cambridgeshire as two are arrested

Arrests have been made following a 100mph car chase in Peterborough earlier this morning (November 5). Picture: Archant/Casey Gutteridge/File

Fenland Council backs independent review to freeze allowances for members but disagrees over payments for chairmen of two key committees

Fenland Council leader Chris Boden proposed two amendments to recommendations from independent remuneration panel. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Drink driver who was spotted swerving past Wisbech Police Station involved in slow-speed pursuit and caught seconds later

A drink driver was caught after swerving past Wisbech Police Station on Tuesday morning (November 5). Picture: Supplied/Policing Fenland

Dark Fate is a return to form for Terminator franchise

Dark Fate is a return to form for Terminator franchise. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists