Stuck for ideas of how to keep your children entertained this half-term?
Or just fancy a long-overdue catch-up with friends and family after months in lockdown?
If the answer is yes, then GloGolf - a newly-opened neon space adventure in Peterborough - is exactly what you've been looking for.
Located on the first floor of 13 Wentworth Street, it's impossible to miss the sign from the street.
After entering the building, a hand sanitiser spray machine provides reassurance for those people who may be wary about getting back out and about after months in lockdown.
Then, following a thorough health and safety talk (social distancing measures are in place as well as a masks-on policy), we're free to explore the sci-fi-themed golf course.
What's immediately striking is just how inventively the building have been designed; as well as fluorescent UV lights, lifesize alien and astronaut figures, the wall murals are painted so that visitors feel like their onboard a spaceship.
Planet-shaped painted rocks are built into the 15-hole course, too, while craters form part of the ceiling
The neon pencils and golf clubs are brightly coloured too, while the toilets - with a galaxy full of stars painted on the wall - even fit the theme.
It's clear the GloGolf team have paid attention to every detail, so that they bring the experience to life in the most realistic way possible
With a fully licensed bar selling alcohol and soft drinks, a trip to GloGolf can be made into an afternoon or evening out too.
After their first week of trading, the team said: "We smashed it!
"We couldn't have done with without our amazing staff & each & every one of you.
"Thank you all for your patience and understanding."
Admission costs £8.50 for people aged 18 and over, £6.50 for five to 17-year-olds and under 4s receive free entry.