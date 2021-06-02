News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Climb onboard a space adventure at GloGolf

Ben Jolley & Harry Rutter

Published: 6:00 AM June 2, 2021    Updated: 5:58 PM June 2, 2021
The neon space adventure that you'll find inside GloGolf Peterborough.

The neon space adventure that you'll find inside GloGolf Peterborough. - Credit: HARRY RUTTER

Stuck for ideas of how to keep your children entertained this half-term?

Or just fancy a long-overdue catch-up with friends and family after months in lockdown? 

If the answer is yes, then GloGolf - a newly-opened neon space adventure in Peterborough - is exactly what you've been looking for. 

Located on the first floor of 13 Wentworth Street, it's impossible to miss the sign from the street. 

One of the aliens you will encounter at GloGolf Peterborough.

One of the aliens you will encounter at GloGolf Peterborough. - Credit: HARRY RUTTER

After entering the building, a hand sanitiser spray machine provides reassurance for those people who may be wary about getting back out and about after months in lockdown. 

Then, following a thorough health and safety talk (social distancing measures are in place as well as a masks-on policy), we're free to explore the sci-fi-themed golf course.

What's immediately striking is just how inventively the building have been designed; as well as fluorescent UV lights, lifesize alien and astronaut figures, the wall murals are painted so that visitors feel like their onboard a spaceship.

Reporter Ben Jolley trying the course at GloGolf Peterborough.

Reporter Ben Jolley trying the course at GloGolf Peterborough. - Credit: HARRY RUTTER

Planet-shaped painted rocks are built into the 15-hole course,  too, while craters form part of the ceiling 

The neon pencils and golf clubs are brightly coloured too, while the toilets - with a galaxy full of stars painted on the wall - even fit the theme. 

It's clear the GloGolf team have paid attention to every detail, so that they bring the experience to life in the most realistic way possible 

Reporter Ben Jolley trying the course at GloGolf Peterborough.

Reporter Ben Jolley trying the course at GloGolf Peterborough. - Credit: HARRY RUTTER

With a fully licensed bar selling alcohol and soft drinks, a trip to GloGolf can be made into an afternoon or evening out too. 

After their first week of trading, the team said: "We smashed it!

"We couldn't have done with without our amazing staff & each & every one of you.

"Thank you all for your patience and understanding."

Inside the course at GloGolf Peterborough.

Inside the course at GloGolf Peterborough. - Credit: HARRY RUTTER

Admission costs £8.50 for people aged 18 and over, £6.50 for five to 17-year-olds and under 4s receive free entry.


