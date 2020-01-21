Advanced search

Gold award for Neale Wade Academy for embracing arts

21 January, 2020 - 11:50
Neale-Wade Academy has just received the gold Artsmark award for its work promoting and embedding arts. Picture: NEALE WADE

Neale Wade Academy in March was praised for embracing arts bringing them to life for children and young people.

The school has received an Artsmark Gold Award for the after they developed the arts and culture provision at the academy and embed it in a broad and balanced curriculum.

They set up their own radio station run by its students and performed in plays and musical concerts at the academy.

Jason Wing, executive principal at Neale-Wade Academy, said: "At the academy, we are continually developing opportunities to widen our students' horizons and encourage their ambition.

"The arts have been a fantastic way to engage our students and watch them excel across their learning. Thanks go to Mrs Liversedge and her team who have done a fantastic job in successfully leading the arts across the school and we are looking forward to developing our provision even further in the coming years."

Neale Wade Academy, which is part of the Active Learning Trust, has also helped more than 200 students at Burrowmoor Primary School achieve their discover and explore arts award.

