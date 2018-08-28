Advanced search

Golden Age Fair attracts 140 to its latest outing at Friday Bridge helping over 60s with advice and support

PUBLISHED: 10:19 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:19 18 December 2018

Golden Age Fair at Friday Bridge: from left, Cllr Will Sutton, Father Christmas (AKA Cllr Sam Clark), Cllr Mike Cornwell and Derek Bond from the Carers’ Trust. Picture; AMY AMPS

Golden Age Fair at Friday Bridge: from left, Cllr Will Sutton, Father Christmas (AKA Cllr Sam Clark), Cllr Mike Cornwell and Derek Bond from the Carers’ Trust. Picture; AMY AMPS

It’s been an enduring feature of Fenland life for many years – and the 140 who turned up for the latest Golden Age Fair is testament to its popularity.

Golden Age Fair at Friday Bridge: Pupils from Friday Bridge Primary School get visitors into the festive spirit; AMY AMPSGolden Age Fair at Friday Bridge: Pupils from Friday Bridge Primary School get visitors into the festive spirit; AMY AMPS

“We simply wouldn’t be able to reach some of the more vulnerable residents in our rural communities without the Golden Age Fairs,” said a representative of one of the dozens of partner organisations that work with Fenland Council to stage the events.

The latest Golden Age Fair was held at Tower Hall, Friday Bridge, and again proved pivotal to helping those over 60s with advice and support.

Councillor Mike Cornwell, the council’s cabinet member responsible for Golden Age, said: “The role that Golden Age continues to play in local communities cannot be underestimated.

“Many older residents, particularly those in our rural villages, would not get the opportunity to receive important information, help and guidance on a wide range of issues without the fairs coming to their doorstep.”

Golden Age Fair at Friday Bridge:. Picture; AMY AMPSGolden Age Fair at Friday Bridge:. Picture; AMY AMPS

He said: “People who come along to these events also make new friends and that can make a real difference to the lives of older people, so many of whom suffer from loneliness and isolation.”

The latest event brought together more than 20 partners that provide services for older people, and visitors got into the festive spirit with Christmas songs sung by 60 pupils from Friday Bridge Primary School and free mince pies and hot drinks served by Councillor Michelle Tanfield, Linda Sutton and Lisa Searle.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service also offered a free electric blanket exchange, the Council’s new leisure partner, Freedom Leisure, carried out free blood pressure checks and health MOTs, and the Fenland Ferret benefits calculator was on hand to help people find out what benefits they’re entitled too.

Partners on the day were: Age (UK), Alzheimer’s Society, The Bobby Scheme, Blind Veterans, Breathe Easy, The British Legion, Cambridgeshire Constabulary, Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service, Careline, Care Network, Carer’s Trust, Technology Enabled Care, The Sensory and Early Adult Help Team, Cambridgeshire Constabulary, Healthwatch, Street Pride, Active Fenland, Freedom Leisure, Living Sport, Peterborough Environment City Trust (PECT), Camsight, East Anglian Ambulance Service, Everyone Health, Fenland Association for Community Transport, Healthwatch and The Library Service.

Golden Age Fair at Friday Bridge: Serving free refreshments and mince pies are, from left, Lisa Searle, Linda Sutton and Cllr Michelle Tanfield.; AMY AMPSGolden Age Fair at Friday Bridge: Serving free refreshments and mince pies are, from left, Lisa Searle, Linda Sutton and Cllr Michelle Tanfield.; AMY AMPS

The next Golden Age Fair will be held in Chatteris in February – keep your eyes peeled for the date in a few weeks’ time.

Golden Age Fair at Friday Bridge: : Pupils from Friday Bridge Primary School get visitors into the festive spirit. picture: AMY APPSGolden Age Fair at Friday Bridge: : Pupils from Friday Bridge Primary School get visitors into the festive spirit. picture: AMY APPS

Golden Age Fair at Friday Bridge: Picture: AMY AMPSGolden Age Fair at Friday Bridge: Picture: AMY AMPS

Golden Age Fair at Friday Bridge. Cllr Dee Laws hands out free canvas shopping bags to visitors, with Father Christmas, AKA Cllr Sam Clark. Picture: AMY APPSGolden Age Fair at Friday Bridge. Cllr Dee Laws hands out free canvas shopping bags to visitors, with Father Christmas, AKA Cllr Sam Clark. Picture: AMY APPS

