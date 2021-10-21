Published: 11:25 AM October 21, 2021

Members of March Golf Club have raised over £2,000 for their chosen charity this year.

The club’s ladies’ captain, Jean McAuliffe and vice-captain Margaret Butt welcomed fundraisers Amy Hall and Joely Garner from the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

The hospice was then presented with a cheque for £2,049.

Jean said: “I am delighted to be supporting Thorpe Hall again, and so pleased with the money raised throughout the year by the ladies' section.”

Margaret, who will be taking over the captaincy next month, will continue to support the charity.

March Golf Club’s men’s team made history with victory in the Derrick Burridge Cup.

The team triumphed in their 3&2 win against Nene Park at the Cambridgeshire Golf Club.

A club spokesperson said: “We believe this is the first men’s county win since the Jock Steward in 1978.

“A fantastic achievement and very well done.”



