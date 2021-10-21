Captain's delight as club gives £2,000 donation
- Credit: March Golf Club
Members of March Golf Club have raised over £2,000 for their chosen charity this year.
The club’s ladies’ captain, Jean McAuliffe and vice-captain Margaret Butt welcomed fundraisers Amy Hall and Joely Garner from the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.
The hospice was then presented with a cheque for £2,049.
Jean said: “I am delighted to be supporting Thorpe Hall again, and so pleased with the money raised throughout the year by the ladies' section.”
Margaret, who will be taking over the captaincy next month, will continue to support the charity.
March Golf Club’s men’s team made history with victory in the Derrick Burridge Cup.
The team triumphed in their 3&2 win against Nene Park at the Cambridgeshire Golf Club.
Most Read
- 1 Fire destroys family bungalow in the Fens
- 2 Daughters remember artist father who would ‘always be there’
- 3 Cyclist stabbed in broad daylight attack
- 4 Care home ‘requires improvement’ in five key areas
- 5 Shocks all round as police pull over 'white van man'
- 6 Farm donates pumpkins and money to hospitals ‘close to our hearts’
- 7 HGV driver courses set up to help meet critical shortages
- 8 Yellow weather warning issued for Cambridgeshire
- 9 Man found dead in March
- 10 7 of the best pumpkin picking locations in Cambridgeshire
A club spokesperson said: “We believe this is the first men’s county win since the Jock Steward in 1978.
“A fantastic achievement and very well done.”