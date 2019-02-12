Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 15:00 01 March 2019

ED LOGISTICS NETWORK LTD of Unit 45, 28/29 Maxwell Road, Peterborough PE2 7JE is applying to change an existing licence as follows To keep an extra 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers at the operating centre at HGV Truck and Trailer Parking, Great North Road, Chesterton, Peterborough PE7 3UJ

To change existing conditions or undertakings applying at the operating centre at HGV Truck and Trailer Parking, Great North Road, Chesterton, Peterborough PE7 3UJ From Vehicles can be operated 24 hours of day To Vehicles are authorised to operated 24 hours of the day Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

