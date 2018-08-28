Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence Kimeta LTD of 7 Sudbury Court, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, PE2 8UW is applying for license to use Curf Farm Business Park, Doddington Road, Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, PE16 6UJ as an operating centre for 5 goods vehicles and 5 trailers.

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 January 2019

Public Notices

Public Notices

Archant

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice.

Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Popular local man “Speedy” takes slow steps in his recovery after being left for dead in an attack in Chatteris

Almost £1,900 has been raised for Robert Lea, known as Speedy, after he was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME.

Thieves use ‘keyless entry’ technology to break into March family’s car – stealing cash, cards and child’s in-car television

A March familys car was broken into during the early hours of Sunday, December 30. Picture: FACEBOOK

Commuter chaos as lorry forces car off the road after it jack-knifed on the A47 at Guyhirn during rush hour

A lorry caused traffic chaos on the A47 after it jack-knifed near Guyhirn. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Chatteris man charged with robbery

Chatteris man charged with robbery. Picture: NINA MORGAN

Firefighters tackle ‘deliberate’ blaze involving three vehicles for nearly two hours on Creek Road in March

Two vans and a 4x4 car were set alight in a deliberate attack in March on Friday, December 28. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Most Read

Where to dispose of your Christmas tree in Bromley this January

Christmas tree composting

Bromley man charged with GBH over alleged Christmas Eve stabbing

Photo: Met Police

Work to restore Bromley cinema to original art deco design will close the site for most of next year

Bromley Picturehouse will be a six-screen cinema with a cafe and bar opening on the site of the 1936 George Coles’ designed Odeon, which more recently has operated as an Empire and then Cineworld cinema

Bromley grandfather-of-four uses groundbreaking treatment to cure ‘debilitating’ migraines he had suffered for 22 years

Barrington using the portable device. Photo: Guy's & St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust

Bromley MBEs: Former homeless man and top hospice doctor named in New Year Honours

Dennis Rogers had been made an MBE.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Rural crime Cambridgeshire cops reveal their daily battle with suspected hare coursers in the region

A tally chart shows the number of rural crime attempts in our region from just October last year. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence Kimeta LTD of 7 Sudbury Court, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, PE2 8UW is applying for license to use Curf Farm Business Park, Doddington Road, Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, PE16 6UJ as an operating centre for 5 goods vehicles and 5 trailers.

Public Notices

Rail price hike breaks £6000 barrier for March to Kings Cross season ticket – one of the highest fares in Europe

MEP Alex Mayer with commuters protesting the rail price hike.

Wicken Fen reveal their new addition that arrived on New Year’s Day

A Highland calf was born at Wicken Fen on New Year’s Day. Picture: JULIA HAMMOND

Two million pounds extra funding for roads across the Fens

Two million pounds extra funding for Norfolks Fen roads. Picture: HARRY HUBBARD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists