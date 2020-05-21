Advanced search

Police trial new emergency video streaming GPS tracking platform for 999 callers

PUBLISHED: 16:19 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:19 21 May 2020

Live streaming software for 999 callers is being trialled by Cambridgeshire police. Picture: Cambs Cops

Live streaming software for 999 callers is being trialled by Cambridgeshire police. Picture: Cambs Cops

Cambs Cops

Software used to show what a 999 caller is seeing live at the scene of an emergency is being trialled by police in Cambridgeshire.

The video streaming platform GoodSAM allows call handlers to see the emergency and track the exact location at the same time, all without installing anything.

With no app required, GoodSAM will work on any modern Apple or Android smartphone or tablet with a camera; older systems may not be supported.

The camera tool, opened by a link sent to the caller via a text or an email, will allow the call handler to track both the location and the live video footage of the scene in front of the caller.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “If our control room operator believes that there is benefit in seeing your video or tracking your location, they may send you an email or text message after gaining your consent.

“Clicking on a web link contained within the text message will enable your camera and GPS which will immediately start transmitting a live stream into our control room whilst you are still on the phone to us.

You may also want to watch:

“Providing our control room operators with this information will assist them in determining exactly the right type of resources to dispatch, and aid them in understanding what is being reported to them.

“Being able to track your location whilst on the phone means that officers sent to an incident know exactly where to go and can get to you in the soonest time.”

Handlers will also have the ability to share footage with other relevant people – this could be the officers on the way, but could also be the fire or ambulance service.

The spokesman added: “The aim of this platform is to provide a more effective service to the public by sending the most appropriate resources, and to gather best evidence of any crimes that are being committed so that we can bring offenders to justice.

“In an emergency situation your live video could be shared with other emergency services.

“With regards to recorded video we work closely with other professional agencies and sharing will only take place if there is an Information Sharing Agreement in place and that it is necessary and proportionate to do so.

“When a video is shared there is a requirement for the Police to record the reason for doing so and the system is fully auditable.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Street remains closed after sink hole appears in middle of road overnight

Orchard Street in Whittlesey is closed after a sink hole developed overnight. Picture: Eamonn Dorling

March care home rated ‘inadequate’ by inspectors who also found ‘a lack of management oversight’

Clovelly House, March, run by Malcolm George (right) has been criticised in a Care Quality Commission report. Picture; ARCHANT

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium ceases trading after 75 years due to the coronavirus outbreak

End of an era as Peterborough greyhound stadium reveals it will cease trading. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Evidence of a ‘town centre struggling’ used by Fenland Council in £11m bid to transform historic March

Illustrations of March, now and how it might look, form part of the bid by Fenland Council to the Government for a £11.3m grant to transform the town centre and riverside. Many of the photos are for illustrative purposes only but they do provide a glimpse of what could be achieved. Picture; FDC

Increase in number of care home coronavirus deaths

The number of deaths in Cambridgeshire care homes involving a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 has risen to 95.

Most Read

Street remains closed after sink hole appears in middle of road overnight

Orchard Street in Whittlesey is closed after a sink hole developed overnight. Picture: Eamonn Dorling

March care home rated ‘inadequate’ by inspectors who also found ‘a lack of management oversight’

Clovelly House, March, run by Malcolm George (right) has been criticised in a Care Quality Commission report. Picture; ARCHANT

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium ceases trading after 75 years due to the coronavirus outbreak

End of an era as Peterborough greyhound stadium reveals it will cease trading. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Evidence of a ‘town centre struggling’ used by Fenland Council in £11m bid to transform historic March

Illustrations of March, now and how it might look, form part of the bid by Fenland Council to the Government for a £11.3m grant to transform the town centre and riverside. Many of the photos are for illustrative purposes only but they do provide a glimpse of what could be achieved. Picture; FDC

Increase in number of care home coronavirus deaths

The number of deaths in Cambridgeshire care homes involving a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 has risen to 95.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Oh happy happy days as McDonald’s re-open all six of their Peterborough drive thru stores

McDonalds Opens 6 restaurants in Peterborough, City, Peterborough Wednesday 20 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Estover gets £35,000 and Tower Hall receives £36,000 as part of county council’s £5m communities scheme boost

Estover Park in March (left) and the Tower Hall in Friday Bridge received funding to help improve facilities thanks to Cambridgeshire County Council's Communities Capital Fund. Pictures: HARRY RUTTER/GOOGLE MAPS

‘I was distancing from my little girl, despite wanting to cuddle her’ - nurse tells his story after recovering from coronavirus

Sam Jude said he could not be more grateful for the support he received after recovering from coronavirus. Picture: SUPPLIED

Police trial new emergency video streaming GPS tracking platform for 999 callers

Live streaming software for 999 callers is being trialled by Cambridgeshire police. Picture: Cambs Cops

Private firms working for the public good in coronavirus outbreak

CHALLENGING TIMES: Chris Spicer is project manager for Babcock International, which responded to the Prime Minister’s Ventilator Challenge
Drive 24