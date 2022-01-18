At least 230 walk-in sites in the East of England are offering life-saving Covid-19 vaccinations this week. - Credit: Pexels

People are being urged to grab a Covid-19 jab this week as a record number of NHS walk-in sites open their doors across the country.

In the East of England, at least 230 walk-in sites are offering life-saving Covid-19 vaccinations this week as the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme ramps up its efforts in boosting the country’s immunity.

With the NHS currently experiencing a high demand for its services, people are being urged to support their local hospital by getting vaccinated.

UK health security agency data demonstrates the great protection two doses of the vaccine offer.

Whilst not enough to completely stop the surge of Omicron, adding an additional third dose prevents around 75% of people from getting any Covid symptoms.

Ruth Ashmore, director of commissioning and executive lead for the vaccination programme for NHS England, said: “With at least 230 walk-in sites open this week, getting the latest dose of your Covid vaccine has never been easier.

“The evidence is clear, getting your vaccine is the single best precaution you can take to protect yourself and your loved ones against the virus.”

Currently, you must wait 28 days after testing positive for Covid before getting your next dose. Children are advised to wait 12 weeks.

In the East of England, jabs have been given at community pharmacies, football stadiums, music festivals, horse racing venues, and even bowls clubs as the health service aims to reach as many people as possible.

As of Monday January 16, 1,396 hospital beds are occupied by Covid-positive patients in the East of England.

The vast majority of whom are in intensive care are unvaccinated.

Ruth added: “Nationally, around 6.5 million people are overdue their booster by six weeks, which is considered ‘clinically late'.

“It is vitally important those people come forward and get that vital top-up dose this week."

The NHS is also inviting eligible 16- and 17-year-olds to get their booster this week, as well as those at risk between 12 and 15.

Please note that these age groups are required to book their vaccination via the national booking service.