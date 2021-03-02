News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Town centre Grade II-listed thatched property going under the hammer

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:08 PM March 2, 2021    Updated: 12:09 PM March 2, 2021
The Grade II-listed property on Market Street in Whittlesey includes two fully occupied flats and two commercial units.

The Grade II-listed property on Market Street in Whittlesey includes two fully occupied flats and two commercial units. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A Grade II-listed thatched property made up of two businesses and two flats in the middle of Whittlesey town centre has hit the market.  

Inside Whittlesey Osteopaths.

Inside Whittlesey Osteopaths. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The stunning cottage on Market Street is going to auction with Auction House East Anglia on Wednesday, March 24 and has a guide price of £250,000.  

Blinds in Harmony Whittlesey

Inside Blinds in Harmony. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Situated in “prime position”, the cottage’s two flats are already occupied and the commercial units are home to Whittlesey Osteopaths and Blinds in Harmony.  

Auction House East Anglia

Inside one of the flats. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The two shops and two flats provide an annual income of £27,180 at the seventeenth century property going under the hammer at 11am via live stream.  

“The current owners have invested in the units to provide up to date accommodation,” said auctioneers Auction House East Anglia. 

The kitchen inside one of the two flats.

The kitchen inside one of the two flats. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

“No 14 is let to Whittlesey Osteopaths and No 15 is let to Blinds in Harmony, the two first floor flats offer fitted kitchens with oven, hob and shower rooms.” 

For more information, visit: www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia/auction/lot/107541  

