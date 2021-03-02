Town centre Grade II-listed thatched property going under the hammer
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A Grade II-listed thatched property made up of two businesses and two flats in the middle of Whittlesey town centre has hit the market.
The stunning cottage on Market Street is going to auction with Auction House East Anglia on Wednesday, March 24 and has a guide price of £250,000.
Situated in “prime position”, the cottage’s two flats are already occupied and the commercial units are home to Whittlesey Osteopaths and Blinds in Harmony.
The two shops and two flats provide an annual income of £27,180 at the seventeenth century property going under the hammer at 11am via live stream.
“The current owners have invested in the units to provide up to date accommodation,” said auctioneers Auction House East Anglia.
You may also want to watch:
“No 14 is let to Whittlesey Osteopaths and No 15 is let to Blinds in Harmony, the two first floor flats offer fitted kitchens with oven, hob and shower rooms.”
For more information, visit: www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia/auction/lot/107541
Most Read
- 1 Firefighters catch trailer 'well alight'
- 2 District's first 'more convenient' bus service launched
- 3 Firefighters called to separate blazes within three days
- 4 Council leader under fire for 'culture of bullying' in wake of farmgate scandal
- 5 Fenland’s poorest to have council tax support cut
- 6 Town centre Grade II-listed thatched property going under the hammer
- 7 Police give out £200 penalty notices to day-trippers for second weekend running
- 8 Police respond to 200 Covid breaches in one weekend
- 9 310,000 steps in a month raises £1,300 for brain tumour charity
- 10 Photographer captures Ely Cathedral from above in stunning video