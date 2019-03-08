Advanced search

Video

Strange 'REMZ' graffiti tag sprayed all over March town centre - including businesses and residents' property overnight

PUBLISHED: 16:15 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 08 October 2019

The strange �REMZ� graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The strange �REMZ� graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

A graffiti tag depicting the name 'REMZ' has appeared across March, including on one resident's garage door, and has provoked an angry response from councillors.

The strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The colourful tag has been sprayed on businesses including Greggs and Barclays Bank and even on the derelict Collingwood's auction rooms.

"One of the reasons the graffiti is noticed is we have had so little of it," said local councillor Steve Count.

"Fenland District Council attempts to remove it when notified and in a public place. Please tell them if you see any graffiti."

The strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

He said: "If anyone knows who is doing the graffiti or recognises the tags, please let the Police know. Or if preferred please contact me directly."

Keith Old, who has lived in March for 40 years, had his garage door ruined by the 'artist' and describes the ordeal as a 'purge'.

He said: "Well I'd like to know who did it and I'd like to see them inside. They might have some beef against businesses but they are putting individuals to unnecessary costs.

The strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

"They were definitely not drunk, let's be honest it [the graffiti] is hideous but you can't complain about the quality of the thing, it's quite clever in a way but is just annoying."

Keith says the tag must have been done on Saturday night (October 5) as he had been around the garage during that afternoon and was alerted on Sunday morning.

A number of threads have appeared on social media with dozens of residents calling for further action before the town declines.

The strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

One resident said: "I have no idea what the hell it [the tag] is meant to say.

"It's not good doing it other people's property is disrespectful, why don't the do it on their own property I'm sure their parents would love it."

Another added: "Well March town is now being ruined some more with graffiti on the walls at the back of Barclays Bank and on other walls.

The strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

"It looks like a slum area! But I guess who ever is doing it will carry on through the night and never get caught or punished."

Keith added: "Put it this way, we have got a policeman who lives across the road and the police station just behind him so clearly it doesn't help prevent it from happening."

The suspect was spotted on one of Keith's neighbours CCTV. The person was filmed on a motorbike, wearing a motorcycle helmet.

The strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

He added: "The fact they were on a motorbike could mean they are travelling into March to do it and they aren't from round here.

"It is just unfortunate, I love March and I have lived here for 40 years, I think it just shows a decline all over."

One resident, who thinks he can solve the issue, said: "Whoever is doing this is probably stupid enough to think he will be the new Banksy, here's my solution.

The strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

"Put a big flat wall up somewhere public. Let anyone cover it in graffiti and sign it and award a £50 prize each month..

"Then paint a wall, if any of the same graffiti appears anywhere else then hey presto, you've got them. That is cheaper than cleaning it up."

The strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTThe strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Most Read

Out of hours GP service slammed for ‘unsafe care and untrained staff’

Huntingdon office of West Cambridgeshire Federation Community Interest Company. It has been told to take action to put matters right by the health watchdog.It runs the out of hours GP service that covers Cornerstone Surgery in March and has been slammed for 'unsafe care and untrained staff'. Picture; Submitted

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire. Picture: RSPCA

Fenland Enterprise Business Awards 2019 - all the winners and finalists at eleventh annual ceremony

All the winners of the 2019 Fenland Enterprise Business Awards. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Drug driver takes police on 40 minute Transit chase ignoring police lights, sirens, striking a kerb, mounting a verge and pounding through no entry signs

Jake Smith, who led police on a 40-minute chase through Wisbech and March and was later found to be high on drugs, has been jailed. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Court hears of police raid on Fenland house where man, 50, was in possession of 5,000 indecent images of children

Martin Ward of Deerfield Road, March, has been sentenced by a court after he was found to have a collection of more than 5,000 indecent images of children. Picture; GOOGLE

Most Read

Out of hours GP service slammed for ‘unsafe care and untrained staff’

Huntingdon office of West Cambridgeshire Federation Community Interest Company. It has been told to take action to put matters right by the health watchdog.It runs the out of hours GP service that covers Cornerstone Surgery in March and has been slammed for 'unsafe care and untrained staff'. Picture; Submitted

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire. Picture: RSPCA

Fenland Enterprise Business Awards 2019 - all the winners and finalists at eleventh annual ceremony

All the winners of the 2019 Fenland Enterprise Business Awards. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Drug driver takes police on 40 minute Transit chase ignoring police lights, sirens, striking a kerb, mounting a verge and pounding through no entry signs

Jake Smith, who led police on a 40-minute chase through Wisbech and March and was later found to be high on drugs, has been jailed. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Court hears of police raid on Fenland house where man, 50, was in possession of 5,000 indecent images of children

Martin Ward of Deerfield Road, March, has been sentenced by a court after he was found to have a collection of more than 5,000 indecent images of children. Picture; GOOGLE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Strange ‘REMZ’ graffiti tag sprayed all over March town centre – including businesses and residents’ property overnight

The strange �REMZ� graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

‘It looks like he swerved, lost control and then overturned’ says passer by after lucky escape for East Cambridgeshire village

This happened about 10.45am on Tuesday October 8, south of the cross roads on New Road, Haddenham. No-one was hurt but the road was closed for removal. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

Britain’s Got Talent The Champions winners Twist and Pulse to star in King’s Lynn panto this Christmas

Winners of Britain�s Got Talent The Champions, Twist and Pulse (pictured), will star in the Christmas pantomime in King�s Lynn. Picture: Supplied/PA/PA Images

Fundraising firefighter Wayne Marshall scoops Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Award for his work in aid of Magpas Air Ambulance

March firefighter Wayne Marshall (pictured) has scooped a Daily Mirror Pride of Britain award. Picture: Supplied/Magpas Air Ambulance

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire. Picture: RSPCA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists