GRAHAM BARRY STRIBLEY

(Deceased) Pursuant to the Trustee Act 1925 any persons having a claim against or an interest in the Estate of the above named, late of 23 North Street, March, PE15 8LS, who died on 9/6/19, are required to send written particulars thereof to the undersigned on or before 7/11/19, after which date the Estate will be distributed having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice.

Matt Stribley TOP FLAT, AYSGARTH, 20 NEW TOWN, UCKFIELD, TN22 5DD