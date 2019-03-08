Advanced search

Delays on North Bank near Whittlesey after tractor spills 'large quantity of grain' on the road following tyre blowout

PUBLISHED: 16:36 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 27 August 2019

Wheat was sent over North Bank road near Whittlesey after a tractor suffered a blowout. Picture: Facebook / Cambs Cops

Wheat was sent over North Bank road near Whittlesey after a tractor suffered a blowout. Picture: Facebook / Cambs Cops

Delays were caused on North Bank road near Whittlesey this afternoon after police had the task of clearing up a large grain spillage.

Wheat and grain was sent into the road at around 2pm this afternoon (August 27) after a green John Deer tractor had a blowout.

The driver says he is lucky the tractor didn't tip over as he was transporting more than 14 tonnes of wheat across the Fens.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 2.07pm today with reports a tractor had broken down, spilling a large quantity of grain on the road.

"Officers attended the scene and the road is now clear. No injuries were reported."

The driver said: "It was my tractor that had the blow out lucky I didn't tip over with 14t of wheat.

"Another tractor was to take the trailer way a few people said the police said how lucky I was not to tip over."

Teenager stabbed at Cambridgeshire Bank Holiday Monday market - air ambulance flown to scene

Bourn in South Cambridgeshire where a teenager was stabbed today. Police are investigating. The incident happened just outside the Bank Holiday Monday market. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Inside Whitemoor Prison, the prisoner who slashed fellow inmate with improvised weapon made from wood and razor blades

Keiran Blair, who was part of a violent drugs gang behind by drive-by shootings on Merseyside, has been given an extra two years behind bars after slashing the face on a fellow inmate at Whitemoor Prison, March. Police released a photo of the weapon Blair used that he�s made from wood and a razor blade. Picture: Cambs Cops

Charity fund raising family from March endure 'living hell' after son attacked, robbed and seriously injured on Tenerife all for a mobile phone

Nathan Cross is recovering in hospital in Tenerife after a family holiday soured when he was attacked for his mobile phone, fell backwards down some steps and fractured his skull. His brother Ryan has turned detective to help bring the assailant to justice. A gofundme page has been set up to help the family have a second, untroubled holiday. Picture; FAMILY

The March Society is in need of more members for it to continue after September

The March Society enjoyed an evening stroll in March West End. The group is in need of more members for it to continue after its next annual meeting. Picture: JENNIFER LAWLER.

Drug addict worked as gardener for vulnerable woman he'd known for 10 years - and repaid the friendship by stealing more than £8,000 from her

Drug addict David Clowes, of Goodliff Close, Huntingdon, stole £8,020 from a vulnerable woman he befriended and for whom he worked as a part time gardener. CCTV caught him in the act of using the woman's bank card. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

