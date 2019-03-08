Delays on North Bank near Whittlesey after tractor spills 'large quantity of grain' on the road following tyre blowout

Wheat was sent over North Bank road near Whittlesey after a tractor suffered a blowout. Picture: Facebook / Cambs Cops Archant

Delays were caused on North Bank road near Whittlesey this afternoon after police had the task of clearing up a large grain spillage.

Wheat and grain was sent into the road at around 2pm this afternoon (August 27) after a green John Deer tractor had a blowout.

The driver says he is lucky the tractor didn't tip over as he was transporting more than 14 tonnes of wheat across the Fens.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 2.07pm today with reports a tractor had broken down, spilling a large quantity of grain on the road.

"Officers attended the scene and the road is now clear. No injuries were reported."

The driver said: "It was my tractor that had the blow out lucky I didn't tip over with 14t of wheat.

"Another tractor was to take the trailer way a few people said the police said how lucky I was not to tip over."