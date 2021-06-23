Published: 12:04 PM June 23, 2021 Updated: 12:10 PM June 23, 2021

Dennis Dear, 68, who died in a crash at Bluntisham. His family released a favourite photograph of him. - Credit: Family

His family has paid tribute to Dennis Dear, 68, who died in a crash on the A1123 earlier this month.

“Dennis leaves behind two sons and four grandchildren who he loved dearly,” his family said.

The crash involved Mr Dear’s Ford Ranger and a Citroen DS3, being driven by a man in his 20s.

It happened at 3.45pm on June 15 at Bluntisham.

Mr Dear of Cooks Drove, Earith, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Citroen driver, from Downham Market, remained at the scene and was not injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should call 101 quoting incident 334 of June 15.