Steve Barclay with Steve Fisher, Matt Warren, & Wayne Garner from Leverington Sports and Social Club, and Katie Critchley from Cambridgeshire FA - Credit: Steve Barclay MP

This year is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrating Her Majesty becoming the first British monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne.

Events and activities – both local and national - are already in the planning and I wanted to highlight some grant funding that is available.

Sport England will make awards, using National Lottery funding, of between £300 and £10,000.

It will be for projects that bring a community together and provide opportunities for people who may be less physically active, prioritising disadvantaged communities.

Find out more on Sport England's website.

Meanwhile, the Arts Council England has grants of between £750 and £10,000 available to voluntary and community organisations for creative events.

Find out more on Arts Council England's website.

I know many constituents will want to get involved in something this year to celebrate the Jubilee, and alongside these local events it will be great to help secure grant funding for local sports and community groups.

Communities can achieve almost anything when they stand together and pursue a single goal.

I’m always amazed and delighted by the successes of groups and organisations working together with their communities.

One of those, which deserves high praise, is Leverington Sport and Social Club and Leverington Sports Youth FC.

They have been working hard for years to bring fresh investment into facilities at the club and have been rewarded with a £473,788 grant by the Government’s Football Foundation, the Premier League and the FA.

I joined Steve Fisher, Matt Warren, and Wayne Garner from Leverington Sports and Social Club, and Katie Critchley from Cambridgeshire FA, for the announcement which means the long dreamed-for floodlit 9v9 3G pitch will become a reality.

They’ve done an incredible fundraising job and have been rewarded with extra funding that will deliver an amazing asset that many can enjoy.

The new training facility could be in place by the summer and will relieve pressure from the grass pitches.

It will also allow further football opportunities for disabled people, female players and health and wellbeing sessions.

The Football Foundation and Cambridgeshire FA in line with the Local Football Facility Plan has the potential of injecting up to £10million into football facilities in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire over the next 10 years.