Fenland Council to hand out grants to local businesses from April - and here’s how they will decide how much you get

PUBLISHED: 10:46 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:46 26 March 2020

Cllr Chris Boden, leader of Fenland District Council, has announced details of the grants to be given to local businesses from April. Picture: HARRY RUTTER/ARCHANT

Archant

A massive ‘war chest’ has been given to Fenland District Council by the Government that will see hundreds of small businesses receive grants of up to £25,000 from early April.

“There will be two grant schemes administered by the council,” said a spokesman.

The first scheme will be a grant of £10,000 for businesses receiving small business rate relief and rural rate relief with a rateable value of £15,000 or less.

The second scheme focuses on the retail, leisure and hospitality sector for organisations that do not receive small business rate relief and have a rateable value below £51,000.

You may also want to watch:

This will be a grant offer of £10,000 for retail, leisure and hospitality businesses with a rateable value of £15,000 or less, or a grant offer of £25,000 for retail, leisure and hospitality businesses with a rateable value between £15,000 and £51,000.

The spokesman said: “We will be contacting eligible businesses to collect details for grant payments, with a view to payments being made in early April. “In addition to the grant schemes, the council will also be implementing business rates relief measures”.

Officers are identifying qualifying businesses and will re-issue new business rates bills based on the changes automatically.

Council leader Chris Boden said: “The Government has confirmed that local councils will be responsible for administering the grants to businesses and we are eagerly awaiting further details of this.

“I want to assure businesses in Fenland that support will be made available as quickly as possible.”

