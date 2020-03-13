Advanced search

Parks and spaces equivalent of 3,000 football pitches to be cut by Fenland's ground maintenance team this year

13 March, 2020 - 07:14
Parks and open spaces across the Fens will be cut, strimmed and trimmed this year as part of the council’s annual grass cutting programme. Picture: Supplied/Council

Parks and open spaces the equivalent size of 3,000 football pitches will be cut, strimmed and trimmed this year, as the council's annual grass cutting programme gets underway.

The wettest February on record means there may be a delay in mowing some of the larger green spaces across Fenland, as they remain too waterlogged to be cut.

But Tivoli, Fenland District Council's grounds maintenance contractor, is ready to 'hit the ground running', carrying out what it can to get the district looking shipshape in time for summer.

During the cutting season, which runs right through to November, teams will cut and maintain more than one million square metres of grass.

They will also maintain almost 50,000 square metres of shrub and rose beds and other flower bedding, and prune around 30 miles of hedgerows.

Tivoli also maintains most of the district's play parks, including BMX and skate parks, sports pitches, and 23 cemeteries and church yards.

Councillor Peter Murphy, the council's portfolio holder for the environment, said: 'The teams will be getting out and about as quickly as possible over the coming weeks to begin cutting grass throughout Fenland.

'But it's been the wettest start to the season, with the wettest February on record and fifth wettest winter, so we would ask residents to please bear with us while we carry out what work we can.

'We're delighted to be continuing our partnership with Tivoli, which remains committed to delivering a ground maintenance service of the highest standard to Fenland communities.'

Spencer Rock, chief operating officer for Tivoli, said: 'Despite the challenging weather over the last few weeks, we are confident that our teams looking after the green spaces in Fenland will hit the ground running this cutting season.

'Our partnership with Fenland District Council is important to us and we are committed to doing a great job keeping Fenland's open spaces looking special throughout the year.'

To check the grass cutting schedule for your local area visit: www.tivolifenland.co.uk/services-type/grass-cutting/

