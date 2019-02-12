Advanced search

Mowers and strimmers fired up in Fenland for grass cutting season

PUBLISHED: 12:19 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:19 06 March 2019

An annual grass cutting programme is underway across Fenland with the equivalent of more than 3,000 football pitches set to be mowed. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL.

An annual grass cutting programme is underway across Fenland with the equivalent of more than 3,000 football pitches set to be mowed. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL.

Archant

An annual grass cutting programme is underway across Fenland with the equivalent of more than 3,000 football pitches set to be mowed.

Tivoli, the Fenland District Council’s grounds maintenance contractor, has fired up its mowers and strimmers to get the district’s parks and open spaces shipshape for the warmer months.

During the cutting season, which usually lasts until October, teams will cut and maintain more than one million square metres of grass.

They will also maintain almost 50,000 square metres of shrub and rose beds and other flower bedding, and prune around 30 miles of hedgerows.

Councillor Peter Murphy, the council’s portfolio holder for the environment, said: “Our parks and open spaces are a key asset to Fenland, providing benefits for our residents and enhancing the look of our towns and villages.

“Tivoli is committed to doing a good job and carrying out the cutting programme as planned. Last year was challenging, with exceptionally wet and warm weather causing grass to grow at an unprecedented rate.

“This year Tivoli has put measures in place to ensure this year’s work is carried out to the required standard and on time. I’m looking forward to Fenland looking at its best again for our residents and visitors too.”

Tivoli also maintains most of the district’s play parks, including BMX and skate parks, sports pitches and 23 cemeteries and church yards.

Nigel Payne, regional director for Tivoli, said: “We are very proud of our partnership with Fenland District Council, and are committed to delivering a quality service which everyone can be proud of.

“Our main focus for 2019 will be to deliver a grounds maintenance service of the highest standard to the Fenland communities, and provide the right culture of continuous improvement, efficiencies and value for money to the district and its residents.”

