News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Grass verges left to overgrow for village wildlife project

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 6:30 AM July 17, 2021   
Grass verges along Hospital Road in Doddington left to overgrow

Grass verges along Hospital Road in Doddington have been left to overgrow as part of a wildlife project. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Unsplash

Grass verges have been left to overgrow alongside a village road in a bid to restore wildlife in the area. 

The grass verges along Hospital Road in Doddington are usually tended to by John Cutteridge, who said will now only cut them “a couple of times in the season”. 

Mr Cutteridge wants to leave the grassland for most of the year to increase the insect population, which has dropped across the country. 

“The idea came when I saw what people were doing nationally about the issue,” he said. 

“We are cutting it and leaving it to grow wild. We will cut it when those flowers finish flowering instead of cutting around five to six times a year.” 

You may also want to watch:

The grass verges are usually cut by Mr Cutteridge to help maintain the area, which he said is the responsibility of Fenland District Council. 

Bug experts have stated that the world is losing around one to two per cent of insects a year due to issues such as climate change and changes in agriculture. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Five excluded from school after racist attack in aftermath of Euro 2020 final
  2. 2 School closes after 'positive coronavirus cases'
  3. 3 Face masks and social distancing to continue at surgery after July 19
  1. 4 Major supermarkets set out rules for shoppers after July 19
  2. 5 ‘He will be deeply missed’ - Man named in Spittals Interchange fatal
  3. 6 Schools told to show caution after lockdown from July 19
  4. 7 Brownie group litter pick leads to explorer badge
  5. 8 Pubs and restaurants respond to ‘Freedom Day’
  6. 9 Road closure fails to ease street collapse fears nine months on
  7. 10 'Don't go back to normal life' on Freedom Day warns Cambridgeshire leader

“In about 60 years’ time, there may not be any insects, so instead of cutting it so often, leaving it so then get a chance to breed in the long grass,” Mr Cutteridge said. 

“We’ve left them and will only cut them later in the season when the grass starts to go off as all the roadside verges will attract insects.” 

However, this is not the only project that the businessman is doing to increase biodiversity. 

Butterflies could be arriving on Hospital Road, Doddington as part of the project

Grass verges have been left to overgrow along Hospital Road, Doddington in a bid to increase the number of insects in the area. - Credit: Unsplash

Mr Cutteridge has planted 10,000 trees on Hospital Road since around 2003 as he looks to reduce the amount of carbon footprint used. 

Figures from the Royal Entomological Society show that there could be around 10 million species of insect on planet Earth. 

Insects are also important for ecosystems that humans depend on, providing food for other animals and pollinating plants. 

“There must be millions of insects living here and it must make a phenomenal difference,” Mr Cutteridge added. 

“Landowners have more opportunity to keep verges along the roads respectable and to leave those verges will have a big impact to help insects. 

“We are just trying to do our little bit to help.” 

Fenland District Council has been approached for comment. 

Doddington News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Glimpse of what Peterborough looked like tonight (Friday) after flash floods hit the city. 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Flash floods cause mayhem in city

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Site of the proposed new household recycling centre in Hundred Road, March.  

Cambridgeshire County Council

Recycling centre will cater for town for 40 years 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
NSPCC says grooming has quadrupled in Cambridgeshire PHOTO: John Challicom

Education News | Exclusive

Six Cambridgeshire schools named by students on sexual abuse website

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
March Tesco

Crime

Shoplifter falls at Tesco exit, smashing his haul of stolen gin

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon