Published: 8:00 AM October 29, 2021

One of the projects being highlighted at COP26 in Glasgow is the restoration on the Great Fen in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Archant

A partnership project on the Great Fen, which will annually save 325,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide being released, will be presented on a stand at COP26 in Glasgow.

Projects inspired by and delivered by nature to tackle the climate emergency in the UK will be showcased to a global audience as world leaders gather to discuss taking ambitious action on climate change.

The Inter-agency Climate Change Group (IACCG) will showcase 12 nature-based solution projects from across the UK at its stand.

One of the projects being highlighted is the restoration on the Great Fen in Cambridgeshire.

The partners working on this project are Natural England, Environment Agency, Huntingdon District Council, Middle Level Commissioners and Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northampton Wildlife Trust.

It has been running since 2001 and is aiming to reconnect two ancient fen habitats - Woodwalton Fen and Holme Fen National Nature Reserves by creating 3700 hectares of fen landscape between Huntington and Peterborough.

The area was once 'wild fen', a landscape rich in wildlife, stretching between Lincoln and Cambridge.

In the 17th century the fenland was drained for agriculture, which resulted in 99 per cent of the wild fen being destroyed.

Woodwalton Fen and Holme Fen National Nature Reserves are two of the last remnants that remained.

The restoration is expected to take between 50 to 100 years to complete.

Improvements are already being seen as a result of the progress made so far including a reduced risk of flooding in the area.

Catherine Weightman, Natural England Cambridgeshire team leader, said: "We are thrilled that this highly important project will be showcased at the Inter-agency Climate Change Group stand during COP26.

"Our work with our partners will benefit wildlife and people for centuries to come."

Clive Walmsley, chair of the Inter-agency Climate Change Group said:

“Our ambition at COP26 is to showcase the very best examples of nature-based solution projects from across the UK.

"We'll be highlighting to new audiences how nature can provide important solutions to climate change and help achieve environmental improvements for the benefit of current and future generations.”