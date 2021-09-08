Published: 12:49 PM September 8, 2021 Updated: 12:50 PM September 8, 2021

Participants of The Great Global Greyhound Walk at Ferry Meadows in 2016. - Credit: Archant

A walk that brings over 8,000 dogs ‘together’ across the globe, is back in Cambridgeshire this month (September).

The Great Global Greyhound Walk (GGGW) was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 but is now back with an aim of 10,000 hounds.

The walk, which is part of a worldwide event, will take place in Chatteris on Sunday September 19.

It starts from the green of Westbourne Road, PE16 6HG at 10am.

Owners and their hounds are encouraged to dress up whilst participating in the walk.

You may also want to watch:

The theme for the event is the colour blue.

Claire Streater, who has organised the event in Chatteris, said: “The aim of the day is to promote greyhounds as fantastic pets to the public.

“GGGW has been proven to find forever homes for hounds that needed them.”

There will be refreshments and a raffle on the day too.

For more information, contact Claire on 07917 801341.