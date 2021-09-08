News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Dogs to join hounds across the world in global walk

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:49 PM September 8, 2021    Updated: 12:50 PM September 8, 2021
Participants of The Great Global Greyhound Walk at Ferry Meadows in 2016. 

Participants of The Great Global Greyhound Walk at Ferry Meadows in 2016. - Credit: Archant

A walk that brings over 8,000 dogs ‘together’ across the globe, is back in Cambridgeshire this month (September). 

The Great Global Greyhound Walk (GGGW) was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 but is now back with an aim of 10,000 hounds. 

The walk, which is part of a worldwide event, will take place in Chatteris on Sunday September 19. 

It starts from the green of Westbourne Road, PE16 6HG at 10am. 

Owners and their hounds are encouraged to dress up whilst participating in the walk. 

You may also want to watch:

The theme for the event is the colour blue. 

Claire Streater, who has organised the event in Chatteris, said: “The aim of the day is to promote greyhounds as fantastic pets to the public. 

Most Read

  1. 1 James Corden 'spotted filming' Amazon Prime series in Cambridgeshire
  2. 2 Teenager ‘traumatised’ after being chased by knifeman
  3. 3 Inquest opens into death of engineer who died after crash
  1. 4 Traffic lights for notorious crossroads in bid to stop fatal accidents
  2. 5 Moped riders flee scene of crash
  3. 6 Deadlock broken as £18.7m back in the pot to boost affordable housing
  4. 7 Margins tight on controversial new estate says housebuilder
  5. 8 Mum on 'unbearable' moment her daughter, 22, was killed by drink-driver
  6. 9 11 of the best breakfast spots in Cambridgeshire
  7. 10 Big Bash bids to bring glimmer of hope to Whittlesey

“GGGW has been proven to find forever homes for hounds that needed them.” 

There will be refreshments and a raffle on the day too. 

For more information, contact Claire on 07917 801341.

Pets
Chatteris News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby was found by police shortly after 1pm last Friday

Cambs Live

Murdered Wimblington woman ‘died of stab wounds’ 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
FDC to pay for two Afghans to live here

Fenland District Council

Fenland to house two Afghans who worked for British armed forces 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The A47 is currently closed in both directions at the Guyhirn services and at the crossroads with Black Drove after a crash.

Cambs Live

A47 closed in both directions after crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
More than half a million pounds will be invested in the Autumn Micro Asphalt Surface Treatment Programme

73 roads to be repaired this month in Cambridgeshire – is yours on the...

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon