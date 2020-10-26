Advanced search

Special award for Fen station volunteer Peter Townrow for 10 years of hard work

PUBLISHED: 17:05 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 26 October 2020

A hard-working volunteer and his team of helpers have been praised for 10 years of work transforming one of Fenland’s railway stations.

Peter Townrow of Manea station was singled out by Greater Anglia for a ‘Special Award’ in the network’s ‘Adopter Awards’.

Over the years, Mr Townrow and an army of helpers have brought the station platforms to life with floral displays and community information boards.

They also installed an unusual ‘waiting shed’ which contains a wealth of up to date rail and village information.

During his time volunteering, Mr Townrow has been a champion for the station and created partnerships with the local parish council, Hereward Community Rail Partnership and Greater Anglia.

Alan Neville, Greater Anglia’s customer and community engagement manager, said: “Our station adopters are very special people to achieve amazing things to benefit their communities and make them better places to live with their enthusiasm to bring rural stations to life and restore their links to the communities they serve.

“The adopters know their stations and the needs of their community well and we are happy to support their aims through small grants and facilitating improvements.

“I am delighted that we can also recognise and thank them through the Adopter Awards - we’ve seen some fantastic and innovative projects this year and I would like to thank them all for their continued hard work.”

Special award for Fen station volunteer Peter Townrow for 10 years of hard work

