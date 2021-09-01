Gallery

Published: 12:40 PM September 1, 2021

The 'Ely Station Turf Wars' competition held by Greater Anglia staff members lasted for five months. - Credit: Greater Anglia

Staff members at Greater Anglia have been on a mission to delight passengers with flowers by holding a competition to see who can create the best display.

The competition at Ely station, named ‘Ely Station Turf Wars’, has been running for the past five months (March - August).

12 members of staff at Greater Anglia were divided into two teams, and were allocated to six planters on the platforms at the station.

They were provided with a packet of seeds to get them started on their creative planting schemes.

Teams had to come up with a group name and commit to caring for the displays for the duration of the five months up to the end of August when the planters will be judged.

One of the planters created by the Ely station adoption volunteers. - Credit: Greater Anglia

The competition was organised by train dispatcher, Jade Wilkinson.

“I came up with the idea back in March when the station was looking a bit sorry for itself just coming out of the winter months,” she said.

One of the planters was transformed into a community herb garden, including parsley, rosemary and thyme.

Another was dedicated to remembrance.

One of the planters that was transformed into a community herb garden. - Credit: Greater Anglia

A planter dedicated to remembrance created by Ely station staff. - Credit: Greater Anglia

Passengers were asked to vote on the best display, and a trophy will be given to the winning team.

Jade said: “I felt like it would be something fun for the staff to get involved with during the lockdown when things were very quiet at the station.

“It would create a nice welcome for our customers when they could return.”

As more people return to rail, Greater Anglia is seeing some trains and stations getting busier.

More trains have been added to the timetable and customers are encouraged to use the full length of trains and platforms.

One of the planters created by Ely station staff. - Credit: Greater Anglia

Another planter created by Ely station staff. - Credit: Greater Anglia

Jade said: “Everyone has done brilliantly and the platforms are looking so much more attractive and welcoming as a result.

“I hope that passengers will notice them and it will brighten their day.”

Greater Anglia passengers are advised to use the operator’s ‘Less Busy Trains tool’ to opt for a quieter train.

Trains are well ventilated by air conditioning which replaces air inside the train every six to nine minutes or by open windows.