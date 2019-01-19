Advanced search

Hundreds raised for Magpie Centre by Upwell’s Greenfinger Gardening Club

19 January, 2019 - 11:00
Susie Haynes (right) of the Greenfingers Gardening Club presenting Rosie O'Grady (left) of the Magpie Centre with a £650 cheque. Picture: SUPPLIED

Susie Haynes (right) of the Greenfingers Gardening Club presenting Rosie O'Grady (left) of the Magpie Centre with a £650 cheque. Picture: SUPPLIED

An Upwell-based gardening club has raised more than £600 for a local charity through their fundraising activities throughout the year.

The Greenfingers Gardening Club raised a total of £650 for The Magpie Centre based in Downham Market – members presented the charity with a cheque this week (January 15).

The Magpie Centre provides therapy with more than 130 horse riding and carriage driving lessons a week for all ages and abilities and have done for more than 30 years.

A spokesman for the charity said: “We are supported by over 60 volunteers who help in lessons, with the ponies, field maintenance and fundraising.

“As a small independent charity, we are dependent on donations and volunteers from the local community who give their time in many different ways.”

The money raised by Greenfingers Gardening Club will go towards the winter feed bill for the horses at the centre.

Greenfingers welcome visitors and new members to their meetings held on the third Tuesday of the month at 7pm at Upwell Methodist Church.

For more information on The Magpie Centre, visit: www.rda-westnorfolk.org.uk

