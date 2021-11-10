Daredevil dad's wing walk raises £1,000 for charity
- Credit: EAST ANGLIA'S CHILDREN'S HOSPICES
A Chatteris daredevil was left on a real high - literally - after completing a lockdown-delayed wing walk that raised £1,000 for charity.
Thrill-seeker Greg Mann took to the skies in aid of the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) and was watched by his mum, stepdad, wife Nikki and 12-year-old son Alfie.
The 51-year-old builder's original plan had been to do a walk for his 50th birthday but, due to the Covid-19 lockdown, that wasn't possible.
He said the adrenaline-charged challenge, which took place at Damyns Hall Aerodrome, in Upminster, Essex, was "amazing.
"It’s something I’ve always wanted to do.
“Having had it cancelled four times previously, I finally got my wish and was able to do the wing walk last month.
“It really was an incredible experience. I didn’t realise how strong the wind would be and didn’t have a single wrinkle by the end!
“The funny thing is I wasn’t nervous at all. I loved it and didn’t feel any fear.”
Having donated to EACH before, Greg added that he was thrilled to see his fundraising total hit four figures.
“I worried whether people would sponsor me but, thankfully, I’ve got some very kind and lovely family and friends.
“I don’t have a personal connection to EACH, as such. However, as a parent it’s a charity I feel a strong affinity with.
“As a father, I know how helpless you feel when one of your children isn't feeling well or is going through a hard time."
Greg, who has completed a parachute jump in the past, is already eyeing up another fundraising stunt to raise more money in 2022.
He said: “I was very surprised by how much I raised and now I’ve vowed to do something to raise funds every year.
“I’m not sure what I’ll do next year but I’m giving it some thought.
“I’ll always do whatever I can to support such an amazing cause.”
Greg’s Skymax Wing Walking Experience took place on October 7.
EACH provides care and support for children and young people with life-threatening conditions, and their families, across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk.
It has three hospices, including one at Milton, near Cambridge.