British bakery chain Greggs is officially opening a new store in Cambridgeshire tomorrow (March 4).

The shop is located inside Applegreen petrol station on Bridge Street in Chatteris off the A141 and A142.

The new Greggs opens in Chatteris tomorrow (March 4). - Credit: Google Maps

It comes after social media users started to share photos of a Greggs sign that had been placed outside the garage.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “We can confirm we’re opening a new franchise shop tomorrow with our partner Applegreen.

"We look forward to welcoming Gregg's fans and new customers to come try our range of tasty bakes, hot drinks and sweet treats.”