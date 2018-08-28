Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

REVIEW: Gregory Hazel is a ‘new world star in the making’ after performance at The Maltings in Ely

PUBLISHED: 10:43 29 December 2018

Gregory Hazel’s performance at The Maltings in Ely. Picture: DANIEL BELL.

Gregory Hazel’s performance at The Maltings in Ely. Picture: DANIEL BELL.

Archant

Gregory Hazel is a talent to be reckoned with - his act at The Maltings in Ely as Vivien de Vil was most entertaining and informative.

Gregory Hazel�s performance of With One Look at The Maltings in Ely. Picture: DANIEL BELL.Gregory Hazel�s performance of With One Look at The Maltings in Ely. Picture: DANIEL BELL.

He moved the heart strings deliciously; one moment revelling in joy, another swamped in pathos and unrequited love which we could all empathise with perfectly. His voice and charisma are particularly suited to Sondheim and numbers by famous female singers, such as Elaine Page, Julie Andrews and Barbra Streisand were among his amazing repertoire.

Equal to any of the stage acts I have seen in the West End, once the world wakes up to his talent, people will be clamouring to hear him.

He captured the audience’s attention for the whole evening’s programme and not once did we sense any falseness in his amazing voice and sentiments.

Numbers such as ‘With one Look’, ‘Cabaret’, ‘Don’t Rain on my Parade’, ‘Memory’ and ‘People’ were highlights for me.

The show was more than the usual run of songs - some of the items were comically adapted to the city venue and in between items, he gave a running commentary full of juicy information about the famous female stars we know and love.

The audience revelled in his invitation to participate.

He was very ably accompanied by Henry Brennan whose fluency on the piano was phenomenal and Michael Bazzoni, a fine percussionist.

I felt privileged to witness this new world star in the making.

Most Read

Chatteris teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man in his 50s left hospitalised on Christmas day

More than £500 has been raised for Robert Lea, known as Speedy, after he was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME.

Horse rider taken to hospital by air ambulance in March

East Anglian Air Ambulance at the scene of an incident in March today (December 27). Picture(s): HARRY RUTTER

Footage shows ‘best crimbo party ever’ as 200 ravers gain entry to abandoned site

A look inside Mepal Outdoor Centre during the event which saw 200 ravers gain entry to the abandoned site. Picture(s): FACEBOOK

Air ambulance lands in March

East Anglian Air Ambulance at the scene of an incident in March today (December 27). Picture(s): HARRY RUTTER

Two drivers hospitalised with serious injuries after head-on collision on Knight’s End Road in March

Two drivers were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Knights End Road in March on December 27. Picture: FENLAND POLICING/FACEBOOK.

Most Read

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

#includeImage($article, 225)

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

REVIEW: Gregory Hazel is a ‘new world star in the making’ after performance at The Maltings in Ely

Gregory Hazel’s performance at The Maltings in Ely. Picture: DANIEL BELL.

Eleven million passengers have boarded a train at Cambridge in comparison to ONLY 200 at nearby Shippea Hill Station

Eleven million passengers have boarded a train at Cambridge in comparison to ONLY 200 at nearby Shippea Hill Station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Footage shows ‘best crimbo party ever’ as 200 ravers gain entry to abandoned site

A look inside Mepal Outdoor Centre during the event which saw 200 ravers gain entry to the abandoned site. Picture(s): FACEBOOK

Stunning photos taken by Wisbech woman show the Royal Family greeting guests at Sandringham

Hundreds of well-wishers braced the cold to see the Royal Family attend the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham. Picture: KIM TAYLOR

Two drivers hospitalised with serious injuries after head-on collision on Knight’s End Road in March

Two drivers were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Knights End Road in March on December 27. Picture: FENLAND POLICING/FACEBOOK.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists