Watch the moment bomb squad explode grenade on Cambs building site

PUBLISHED: 11:52 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:52 24 June 2020

Controlled explosion at Hampton Water in Peterborough after a grenade was found on a building site. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

Bomb disposal carried out a controlled explosion at a new-build home construction site in Cambridgeshire after workers discovered a grenade.

Police and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were called to Hampton Water in Peterborough on Tuesday (June 23) at around 9am.

Video footage shows the moment teams disposed of the hand grenade with a loud controlled explosion in a nearby field.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Some drama for a Tuesday.

“We were called at 9.20am to reports of a grenade that was found on a construction site in Hampton Water, Peterborough.

“EOD attended and disposed of the grenade in a controlled explosion. The site is now clear.”

