Ye Olde Griffin Hotel in March exceeds fundraising target for Cancer Research UK

Staff members took part in a cycle challenge as part of a fundraising day in aid of Cancer Research UK. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Archant

A March pub has gone the extra mile to raise over £1,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Ye Olde Griffin Hotel took on an eight-hour cycle challenge, as well as hosting other events during the charity day on Friday, including a Man vs Food challenge and a food plank challenge.

In total, £1,073 was earned and within that, around £300 came from cycling donations alone and approximately £123 was collected from the other challenges.

And to help the team reach their target before the 1am deadline, staff member Richard Whyte underwent a full head shave.

You may also want to watch:

Lee Oldale, of the Griffin who are owned by Stonegate Pubs, was ecstatic with the effort.

He said: "Anything over £1,000 was a bonus.

"As soon as we were over £1,000, we were more than happy."

Lee now prepares for the Spartan time trial challenge, whereby he and other bar managers from Stonegate will cycle around Central London this Thursday in aid of Cancer Research UK.