Thieves wreck Indian restaurant in the Fens - smashing plates, breaking furnishings and making off with alcohol and goods

Owners of the Gurkha Indian restaurant in Dartford Road, March, today found it had been broken into and substantial damage caused. Picture: Supplied Archant

Thieves broke into an Indian restaurant and wrecked the premises before making off with alcohol and food stock.

A trail of devastation greeted the owners and staff of the Gurkha Indian Restaurant in Dartford Road, March, when they arrived today.

“Plates had been smashed, furniture upended and broken; the restaurant was a total mess,” said one of the partners. “It’s simply horrible.”

Police were called shortly after 9am when the owners turned up having closed for business two weeks ago. Their plan is to re-open it temporarily for take-away food only.

Thieves got in through a rear window before beginning a rampage through the restaurant. Bosses believe half the stock has been stolen although they said the mess was so bad it was hard to work out the extent of the loss and damage.

“We are simply bewildered why anyone would do so this,” said the partner. “We are all speechless.”

In its three-year history the restaurant has built a reputation locally for its Asian, Nepalese and Indian cooking.

Charity fund raising by Gurkha restaurant in March, At the end of last month they also provide staff at the Riverside Practice with a complimentary lunch to thank them for their work for the NHS. Picture; GURKHA Charity fund raising by Gurkha restaurant in March, At the end of last month they also provide staff at the Riverside Practice with a complimentary lunch to thank them for their work for the NHS. Picture; GURKHA

