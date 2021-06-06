Video

Published: 10:50 PM June 6, 2021 Updated: 10:52 PM June 6, 2021

Retired Cambridgeshire gymnast Louis Smith was crowned winner of ITV’s The Masked Dancer on Saturday, June 5. - Credit: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Retired British gymnast Louis Smith, from Cambridgeshire, has been crowned winner of the hit-ITV show The Masked Dancer.

Smith, aged 32 from Peterborough, pulled off his Carwash masked to millions of viewers on Saturday night (June 5), claiming first prize.

“Surprise... who guessed it was me?” he asked his 130,000 followers on Instagram. “Literally had the most amazing and fun time dancing for you guys at home.

“[I] honestly had so much fun. And reading all the twists and turns and guesses and narrowing down has been such a laugh.”

The Olympic gymnast was trained at Huntingdon Olympic Gymnastics Club from an early age by Team GB head coach Paul Hall.

Smith grabbed bronze on the pommel horse in Beijing in 2008 and then added silver medals to his collection on the same piece of apparatus in London (2012) and Rio (2016).

He also won a team bronze medal in London.

Smith also claimed five World Championships medals (three silver, two bronze), struck gold at The Commwealth Games on the pommel back in 2006 and was European champion in 2015.

The ITV show, a spin-off from The Masked Singer, sees celebrities perform routines disguised in costumes as a star-studded panel try to guess their identities.