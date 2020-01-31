Advanced search

EACH exhibition to address stigma on children's hospices comes to the Fens

PUBLISHED: 11:37 31 January 2020

The H-word exhibition launched by East Anglia'’s Children’'s Hospices has come to the Fens. Pictures: EACH

The H-word exhibition launched by East Anglia''s Children''s Hospices has come to the Fens. Pictures: EACH

Archant

Photographs taken by five parents who receive care and support from East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) to address misconceptions about children's hospices have been brought to the Fens for an exhibition.

The H-word exhibition launched by East Anglia'’s Children’'s Hospices has come to the Fens. Pictures: EACHThe H-word exhibition launched by East Anglia'’s Children’'s Hospices has come to the Fens. Pictures: EACH

The H-word exhibition will be launched at March and Whittlesey libraries, having already toured other parts of Cambridgeshire including Ely and Huntingdon.

Since EACH began the H-Word exhibition, it has received positive feedback with 68 per cent saying they would feel comfortable talking to someone caring for a child with a life-threatening condition after their visit.

Rachel Wright, EACH family communications co-ordinator, said: "It was pleasing to see the impact the H-Word had on what visitors thought about children's hospices. We're delighted to be taking it to other places such as March and Whittlesey, and we hope to see similar results."

A YouGov survey last year found one in three people knew someone caring for a child with a life-threatening condition, but felt too uncomfortable to talk to them about it.

The H-word exhibition launched by East Anglia'’s Children’'s Hospices has come to the Fens. Pictures: EACHThe H-word exhibition launched by East Anglia'’s Children’'s Hospices has come to the Fens. Pictures: EACH

The survey, conducted for palliative care charity Together for Short Lives, also found one in five people do not know what children's hospices do and what children's palliative care means, with only seven per cent using positive words such as hope and comforting.

Sophie Munnery, one parent from the region who has contributed to the exhibition, said: "This was an excellent opportunity to express some of my emotions that we, as parents of children with life-limiting conditions, experience.

"I found being part of this to have a very positive impact on my wellbeing and enjoyed being able to share our experience of EACH in a positive way."

Ms Wright added: "People feeling uncomfortable about talking to those families about their situation can compound a family's feelings of loneliness and isolation during what is, likely, the toughest period of their lives."

The H-word exhibition is now at March and Whittlesey libraries until Saturday, February, 29.

People who take a smartphone or a tablet and headphones to March and Whittlesey libraries can also listen to interviews with the photographers whilst viewing the pictures.

For more information on the event, visit https://www.each.org.uk/thehword.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

No way would I have him back says the organiser who forked out nearly £10k for Jim Davidson at the GER Club, March

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a Facebook video. Picture: Facebook/Jim Davidson

‘it looks like a war zone’ - the dramatic view above the A1101 Welney Wash road on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border

Dramatic view from above of Welney today. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Driver on hands free who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on A141 Chatteris is jailed for eight months

A man who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on the A141 near Chatteris by driving his lorry into her while on a hands free phone call has been jailed for eight months. Picture: FAMILY/GOOGLE EARTH

Woman jailed for causing death by dangerous driving had been driving for four hours beforehand - and across France the day before

The collision on the B1040 in which one of the drivers was later to die from her injuries. The other driver has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Most Read

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

No way would I have him back says the organiser who forked out nearly £10k for Jim Davidson at the GER Club, March

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a Facebook video. Picture: Facebook/Jim Davidson

‘it looks like a war zone’ - the dramatic view above the A1101 Welney Wash road on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border

Dramatic view from above of Welney today. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Driver on hands free who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on A141 Chatteris is jailed for eight months

A man who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on the A141 near Chatteris by driving his lorry into her while on a hands free phone call has been jailed for eight months. Picture: FAMILY/GOOGLE EARTH

Woman jailed for causing death by dangerous driving had been driving for four hours beforehand - and across France the day before

The collision on the B1040 in which one of the drivers was later to die from her injuries. The other driver has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Fen cops praise residents after acting on intelligence in drugs arrest

A quantity of drugs and two BB guns were seized by police in the Wisbech area. Picture: FACEBOOK/FEN COPS

SAVE SIAN: Parents of Kingsfield Primary School children say ‘amazing’ headteacher is not to blame for school’s inadequate Ofsted rating

Parents of children at Kingsfield Primary School say the “amazing” headteacher Sian Pritchard is not to blame for the school receiving an ‘inadequate’ Ofsted report. Nicola Grabes, Alison Young, Roama Wood, Caroline Davis, and Jo Townshend. Picture: ROAMA WOOD

Safety, wildlife and flood risk fears for new Berryfield development in March

Berryfield development where 28 houses were approved six years ago.But a viability study has now ruled out any affordable housing.

Phones, tablets and TV stolen after ‘at least four people’ smash their way into Currys PC World store

At least four thieves smashed their way into Currys PC World at the Boulevard Retail Park in Peterborough overnight. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

EACH exhibition to address stigma on children’s hospices comes to the Fens

The H-word exhibition launched by East Anglia'’s Children’'s Hospices has come to the Fens. Pictures: EACH
Drive 24