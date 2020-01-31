EACH exhibition to address stigma on children's hospices comes to the Fens

Photographs taken by five parents who receive care and support from East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) to address misconceptions about children's hospices have been brought to the Fens for an exhibition.

The H-word exhibition will be launched at March and Whittlesey libraries, having already toured other parts of Cambridgeshire including Ely and Huntingdon.

Since EACH began the H-Word exhibition, it has received positive feedback with 68 per cent saying they would feel comfortable talking to someone caring for a child with a life-threatening condition after their visit.

Rachel Wright, EACH family communications co-ordinator, said: "It was pleasing to see the impact the H-Word had on what visitors thought about children's hospices. We're delighted to be taking it to other places such as March and Whittlesey, and we hope to see similar results."

A YouGov survey last year found one in three people knew someone caring for a child with a life-threatening condition, but felt too uncomfortable to talk to them about it.

The survey, conducted for palliative care charity Together for Short Lives, also found one in five people do not know what children's hospices do and what children's palliative care means, with only seven per cent using positive words such as hope and comforting.

Sophie Munnery, one parent from the region who has contributed to the exhibition, said: "This was an excellent opportunity to express some of my emotions that we, as parents of children with life-limiting conditions, experience.

"I found being part of this to have a very positive impact on my wellbeing and enjoyed being able to share our experience of EACH in a positive way."

Ms Wright added: "People feeling uncomfortable about talking to those families about their situation can compound a family's feelings of loneliness and isolation during what is, likely, the toughest period of their lives."

The H-word exhibition is now at March and Whittlesey libraries until Saturday, February, 29.

People who take a smartphone or a tablet and headphones to March and Whittlesey libraries can also listen to interviews with the photographers whilst viewing the pictures.

For more information on the event, visit https://www.each.org.uk/thehword.

