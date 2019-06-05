Advanced search

Woman, 29, who hit her friend over the head with hammer EIGHT times is jailed after the 'terrifying incident' in Cambridgeshire

05 June, 2019 - 10:04
A woman who attacked her friend with a hammer outside a Peterborough home has been jailed after the �terrifying attack�. Picture: ARCHANT / FILE (inset)

A woman who attacked her friend with a hammer outside a Peterborough home has been jailed after the �terrifying attack�. Picture: ARCHANT / FILE (inset)

ARCHANT / FILE (inset)

A woman who hit her friend over the head with a hammer eight times in a terrifying Cambridgeshire attack has been jailed.

Georgina Blakemore launched the 'terrifying' attack after she suspected the victim had caused criminal damage to her home in Peterborough.

The 29-year-old of Johnson Walk, Peterborough walked to the victim's house in the city before leaving the victim, a 23-year-old, with serious injuries and a fractured cheek bone.

A court heard how an occupant of the victim's house overheard the commotion and intervened, pushing Blakemore away.

Police arrived and the victim was rushed to hospital. Blakemore was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

In police interview the following day, she claimed she punched and headbutted the victim because she was angry and believed the woman had caused criminal damage to her home.

However, she denied using a weapon and claimed she was hit first and had retaliated.

Despite this, Blakemore pleaded guilty to causing GBH with intent at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday, May 7.

She was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday, June 4 where she was handed a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

She was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Detective Sergeant James Weston said: "This was a terrifying incident for the victim.

"There is absolutely no excuse for this behaviour, nor is there any excuse for carrying an offensive weapon in public.

"Tackling serious street based violence is a force priority and we will continue to do all we can to take as many offensive weapons off the streets of Cambridgeshire as possible."

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife or other offensive weapon in public is four years in prison and a fine of £5,000.

Know someone who carries a weapon? Report it to police by calling 101 or visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

