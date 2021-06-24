Published: 11:03 AM June 24, 2021

Hannah Armstrong, who is a mum from March, donated to Hinchingbrooke maternity department following the loss of her unborn son. - Credit: HINCHINGBROOKE HOSPITAL

A March mum donated money, clothes and toys to thank the "incredible" team of midwives and maternity staff who supported her following her unborn son's death.

Hannah Armstrong was devastated to find out that her unborn child had a rare heart condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) and would not survive.

The heart defect affects the normal blood flow through the heart and, as the baby develops during pregnancy, the left side of the heart does not form correctly.

Hannah said: “Me and my partner had to make the difficult decision to be induced and give birth at 21 weeks, before losing Edward four hours later.

"But the help and support that I received from the maternity staff at Hinchingbrooke Hospital will always be remembered.

"The team were incredible with their care and support and I knew I wanted to do something to give back.”

Hannah set up a fundraising page on Facebook and asked for donations for the staff and parents-to-be who might be in a similar situation to her.

She received a huge number of toiletries, keepsakes, memory bears, cuddly toys, knitted cardigans and hats, along with £250 in donations.

The local Fenland Baby Bank, which is run by Rachel Green, Sarah White and Matthew Liebscher, also supported her with donations as well as pastoral care.

Hannah added: “I've been overwhelmed with the donations that I have received from parents and the stories that are being shared on my Facebook page between parents in the same situations are what keep me going.

"My aim is to set up a charity foundation called Edward’s Wish, which I hope will help others facing the loss of a baby before birth.

Emma Bowles, bereavement specialist midwife, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Hannah for her kind donation and for the tremendous support that she is providing for local parents going through a similar situation.

"I know the donations will be hugely appreciated by families who come onto the unit and we are putting the donation towards a camera.

"It will be used to take photos as part of the memory boxes that we put together for parents.”