Oh happy happy days as McDonald’s re-open all six of their Peterborough drive thru stores

McDonalds Opens 6 restaurants in Peterborough, City, Peterborough Wednesday 20 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. © Terry Harris

You only to have to look at the smiles on their faces to see how the simple pleasures of life are what many of us have missed the most.

Re-opening of half a dozen drive thru McDonald’s in Peterborough prompted a Klondike-style rush that lit up the county.

Whilst other stores across Cambridgeshire remained closed, the decision to re-open these stores in Peterborough prompted queuing on an almost unprecedented scale.

A spokesman said: “With restaurant teams adjusting to new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing, things may take a little longer – and high demand is anticipated”.

But queuing customers were also warned not to take the joy of re-opening for granted. For the company also had this warning to its army of customers frustrated at being denied their favourite fast food during lockdown.

Their spokesman added: “McDonald’s and its franchisees are working closely with local authorities and the police and may determine that it is necessary to close drive thru lanes if queues cause disruption at busier sites or put employees or customers at risk.”

For now, though it is business not quite as usual but business nonetheless,

The menu is reduced, and spending limited to £25 per car.

And customers are being advised, if possible, to pay by contactless card as opposed to cash.

As can be seen from these photographs, its customers have got some, if not quite all, of the messages.

Stores re-opened are:

Peterborough (Boongate)

Peterborough (Bourges Boulevard)

Peterborough (Eye Green)

Peterborough (Glinton)

Peterborough (Hampton)

Peterborough (Morrisons, Lincoln Road)

