Advanced search

Oh happy happy days as McDonald’s re-open all six of their Peterborough drive thru stores

PUBLISHED: 10:34 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:05 21 May 2020

McDonalds Opens 6 restaurants in Peterborough, City, Peterborough Wednesday 20 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

McDonalds Opens 6 restaurants in Peterborough, City, Peterborough Wednesday 20 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

© Terry Harris

You only to have to look at the smiles on their faces to see how the simple pleasures of life are what many of us have missed the most.

McDonalds Opens 6 restaurants in Peterborough, City, Peterborough Thursday 21 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.McDonalds Opens 6 restaurants in Peterborough, City, Peterborough Thursday 21 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Re-opening of half a dozen drive thru McDonald’s in Peterborough prompted a Klondike-style rush that lit up the county.

Whilst other stores across Cambridgeshire remained closed, the decision to re-open these stores in Peterborough prompted queuing on an almost unprecedented scale.

A spokesman said: “With restaurant teams adjusting to new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing, things may take a little longer – and high demand is anticipated”.

But queuing customers were also warned not to take the joy of re-opening for granted. For the company also had this warning to its army of customers frustrated at being denied their favourite fast food during lockdown.

McDonalds Opens 6 restaurants in Peterborough, City, Peterborough Wednesday 20 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.McDonalds Opens 6 restaurants in Peterborough, City, Peterborough Wednesday 20 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Their spokesman added: “McDonald’s and its franchisees are working closely with local authorities and the police and may determine that it is necessary to close drive thru lanes if queues cause disruption at busier sites or put employees or customers at risk.”

For now, though it is business not quite as usual but business nonetheless,

The menu is reduced, and spending limited to £25 per car.

And customers are being advised, if possible, to pay by contactless card as opposed to cash.

McDonalds Opens 6 restaurants in Peterborough, City, Peterborough Wednesday 20 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.McDonalds Opens 6 restaurants in Peterborough, City, Peterborough Wednesday 20 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

As can be seen from these photographs, its customers have got some, if not quite all, of the messages.

Stores re-opened are:

Peterborough (Boongate)

McDonalds Opens 6 restaurants in Peterborough, City, Peterborough Wednesday 20 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.McDonalds Opens 6 restaurants in Peterborough, City, Peterborough Wednesday 20 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Peterborough (Bourges Boulevard)

Peterborough (Eye Green)

Peterborough (Glinton)

Peterborough (Hampton)

McDonalds Opens 6 restaurants in Peterborough, City, Peterborough Wednesday 20 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.McDonalds Opens 6 restaurants in Peterborough, City, Peterborough Wednesday 20 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Peterborough (Morrisons, Lincoln Road)

McDonalds Opens 6 restaurants in Peterborough, City, Peterborough Wednesday 20 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.McDonalds Opens 6 restaurants in Peterborough, City, Peterborough Wednesday 20 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Street remains closed after sink hole appears in middle of road overnight

Orchard Street in Whittlesey is closed after a sink hole developed overnight. Picture: Eamonn Dorling

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium ceases trading after 75 years due to the coronavirus outbreak

End of an era as Peterborough greyhound stadium reveals it will cease trading. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

March care home rated ‘inadequate’ by inspectors who also found ‘a lack of management oversight’

Clovelly House, March, run by Malcolm George (right) has been criticised in a Care Quality Commission report. Picture; ARCHANT

Evidence of a ‘town centre struggling’ used by Fenland Council in £11m bid to transform historic March

Illustrations of March, now and how it might look, form part of the bid by Fenland Council to the Government for a £11.3m grant to transform the town centre and riverside. Many of the photos are for illustrative purposes only but they do provide a glimpse of what could be achieved. Picture; FDC

March KFC drive-thru ‘reopening tomorrow’ after closing due to coronavirus pandemic

KFC restaurant in March will reportedly be reopening on Tuesday, May 19 following a closure due to the coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Street remains closed after sink hole appears in middle of road overnight

Orchard Street in Whittlesey is closed after a sink hole developed overnight. Picture: Eamonn Dorling

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium ceases trading after 75 years due to the coronavirus outbreak

End of an era as Peterborough greyhound stadium reveals it will cease trading. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

March care home rated ‘inadequate’ by inspectors who also found ‘a lack of management oversight’

Clovelly House, March, run by Malcolm George (right) has been criticised in a Care Quality Commission report. Picture; ARCHANT

Evidence of a ‘town centre struggling’ used by Fenland Council in £11m bid to transform historic March

Illustrations of March, now and how it might look, form part of the bid by Fenland Council to the Government for a £11.3m grant to transform the town centre and riverside. Many of the photos are for illustrative purposes only but they do provide a glimpse of what could be achieved. Picture; FDC

March KFC drive-thru ‘reopening tomorrow’ after closing due to coronavirus pandemic

KFC restaurant in March will reportedly be reopening on Tuesday, May 19 following a closure due to the coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Cambs Times

Oh happy happy days as McDonald’s re-open all six of their Peterborough drive thru stores

McDonalds Opens 6 restaurants in Peterborough, City, Peterborough Wednesday 20 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Freemasons give generous grant to ambulance staff tackling coronavirus

Paramedic Nigel Strange and Dr Rishi Rallan demonstrate the personal protective equipment helped by a donation from Cambridgeshire Freemasons. Picture: SUPPLIED

Campaign launches online book reading videos for anyone to access during lockdown

Wisbech Reads are telling stories via video for anyone who may to hear them during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: YouTube/Wisbech Reads

British Rowing launch ‘Row to the Moon’ challenge

Lauren Rowles during a photocall at the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake, Caversham.

COLUMN: MP Lucy Frazer highlights greater demand on mental health services throughout coronavirus pandemic

MP Lucy Frazer talks about the increased demand on mental health services during the coronavirus pandemic.
Drive 24