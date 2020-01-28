Hare coursers and dogs swim free after 'two car loads' amongst those stuck in Welney Wash flooding

Two hare coursing vehicles are amongst those stuck in the Welney Wash flooding, Fen Cops have revealed. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops Twitter/@FenCops

Two groups of suspected hare coursers are amongst those with vehicles stuck in the Welney Wash flooding, Fen Cops have revealed.

Seven men with dogs were reportedly spotted swimming free from their 4x4 cars after they got stuck on the notorious A1101.

Police officers posted pictures of the cars on social media and even joked the coursers had a "long squelch home" after trying to drive through the wash.

It said: "Two car loads of hare coursers had a long squelch home after trying to drive through the flooded Welney Wash road.

"Seven men with dogs [were] reported swimming from the area. #chafing #RCAT #OpGalileo #TravelTuesday #TuesdayThoughts."

The post comes after photographer Terry Harris flew a drone over the road and revealed several drivers - who ignored the warning signs - have their cars lodged.

The incident is thought to have taken place at some point last week, but an exact date is unclear - police have been contacted for a comment.

The flooding has now subsided, and road has since re-opened.