Five suspected hare coursers attempt to outrun police helicopter during pursuit
PUBLISHED: 14:33 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:33 04 November 2020
Five suspected hare coursers attempted to outrun a police helicopter, dog unit and several officers after they were spotted on the A47.
The group were traveling along the main stretch of road on Monday, November 2 at around 1.20pm when police attempted to stop them.
The driver ignored officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Action Team and drove away at speed, beginning a pursuit.
Crime officers, the local response team, dog unit and National Police Air Service (NPAS) chased the group before catching them just moments later.
“You can’t outrun a helicopter,” said police on social media after sharing pixelated snaps of the men and the 4x4 car they attempted to get away in.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers on patrol on Monday, November 2 attempted to stop a vehicle on the A47 at about 1.20pm.
“The driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued, involving the Rural Crime Action Team, local response team, the dog unit and NPAS.
“Five men were later stopped and interviewed at the scene.”
