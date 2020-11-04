Advanced search

Five suspected hare coursers attempt to outrun police helicopter during pursuit

PUBLISHED: 14:33 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:33 04 November 2020

Five suspected hare coursers were caught by police after they attempted to flee a pursuing helicopter. Picture: Policing Fenland

Five suspected hare coursers attempted to outrun a police helicopter, dog unit and several officers after they were spotted on the A47.

The group were traveling along the main stretch of road on Monday, November 2 at around 1.20pm when police attempted to stop them.

The driver ignored officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Action Team and drove away at speed, beginning a pursuit.

Crime officers, the local response team, dog unit and National Police Air Service (NPAS) chased the group before catching them just moments later.

“You can’t outrun a helicopter,” said police on social media after sharing pixelated snaps of the men and the 4x4 car they attempted to get away in.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers on patrol on Monday, November 2 attempted to stop a vehicle on the A47 at about 1.20pm.

“The driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued, involving the Rural Crime Action Team, local response team, the dog unit and NPAS.

“Five men were later stopped and interviewed at the scene.”

