Hare coursing down across Cambridgeshire by 19 per cent, police say

04 April, 2019 - 09:57
Hare coursing has been cut by 19 per cent in Cambridgeshire this year due to four civil injunctions being secured by police, it has been revealed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Hare coursing has been cut by 19 per cent in Cambridgeshire this year due to four civil injunctions being secured by police, it has been revealed.

The rural crime action team say that the main offenders in the county have been served injunctions during the hare coursing season.

It comes as police and farmers have spoken of the ongoing battle to stop illegal hare coursing in the Fens.

The sport - where the dog that catches the hare or makes it turn the most number of times wins - became illegal in the UK in 2004.

However, Cambridgeshire Police said it still dealt with groups of men with dogs on the county’s farms on a regular basis.

In a post on social media, the rural crime team said that they would now be “concentrating on summer activities”.

“We have cut hare coursing by 19 per cent this year due to securing four civil injunctions against the main offenders.

“Expect to see more warrants and operations from the team.”

