March Town Ladies celebrate successful season at annual presentation evening

March Town Ladies at their annual presentation evening. From back ( left to right): Abby Grist, Megan Tombs, Lexi Waters, Liv Goode, Emma Frost, Naomi McGarvie, Rich Lorraine, Tori Sharpe, Chas Miller, Adele Munday, Emma Searle and Gary Davis. From front (left to right): Carole Davis, Sydney Davis, Claire Newton, Kay Churchyard, Eleanor McLeish and Vicki Sharpe. Picture: GARY DAVIS Archant

It was a season to celebrate for March Town Ladies as they held their end-of-season presentation evening on Saturday.

The Hares finished fifth in the Cambridgeshire County League, Premier Division and reached the league cup semi-finals.

The Manager's Player award went to Tori Sharpe, the Players' Player and Top Scorer awards were won by Emma Searle and Lexi Waters won Most Improved Player.

Sponsors' Trophy went to Naomi McGarvie and the Player of the Match Trophy was awarded to Adele Munday.

Manager Gary Davis said: "It was a great night to celebrate a strong season for the ladies, which special thanks to our sponsors, supporters, match day helpers and the club.

"Next season we have ex-Reserves Manager, Rich Lorraine, joining us as a coach and with a few more players joining, we are pushing for a strong season."

If you are interested in joining pre-season training with the team, please contact Gary on 07824 337771.

