Murrow teenager signs a professional football contract with POSH

PUBLISHED: 15:26 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 05 February 2019

Harrison Burrows of Wisbech signs a contract with POSH. Picture: POSH

A 17 year old from Murrow has signed a professional contract with Peterborough United Football Club after joining the academy when he was just six.

Harrison Burrows is now an official full time footballer after training and working towards his goal since he was at primary school.

Meanwhile, his dad is keeping his eye on the ball at the bookies, after being given odds of 1000-1 of Harrison playing in the England first team.

Dad Chris said: “I went to William Hill when Harrison was four years old and put a bet on for him to play in the England first team.

“It was around 2006 and I put £100 on. We shall see!

“The first time I saw Harrison kick a ball as a toddler I just knew he had got it in him.”

One of five siblings, the former Spalding Grammar School student was offered a professional contract when he was 15 years old, but was only able to sign the deal on his 17th birthday.

He signed the contract on the pitch ahead of a first team game at POSH last month.

Academy manager Nick Sheppard said: “I am absolutely delighted for Harrison.

“He has been with us since the age of six when he came into the development centre, so it has been a long journey for Harrison and it has been great to see the progress he has made year on year.

“Not only is Harrison an excellent technical footballer but he also works incredibly hard, on and off the pitch.

“He has a tremendous desire to improve which will certainly stand him in good stead moving forwards.”

At the age of four Harrison played for Wisbech St Mary youth team where he was talent scouted for Peterborough.

He then worked his way through the ranks on the POSH scholarship scheme.

Chris said: “He worked and trained hard, he is passionate about this.

“We have travelled every Saturday for the last 13 years, all over the county for him to compete in games, sometimes up to four times a week.

“Not many boys actually make it. I’m very proud of his achievements.”

