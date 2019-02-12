Advanced search

I’m A Celebrity get me to Truckfest! Harry Redknapp to meet and greet fans in Peterborough

PUBLISHED: 09:52 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:58 12 February 2019

Harry Redknapp is a celebrity guest for Truckfest Peterborough where he will do a meet and greet with fans. Picture: ITV

Harry Redknapp has been announced as a celebrity guest for Truckfest Peterborough in May.

The football punter, and winner of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, will meet and greet fans on Monday May 6 at the Peterborough Showground arena.

Redknapp is one of the most famous football speakers and managers and was last year crowned king of the jungle after winning the celebrity show.

Retiring in the late 1970’s Redknapp went on to manage both West Ham and Bournemouth as well as a period at Southampton and two terms at Portsmouth.

His dedication to British football has increased over the years and, in his capacity as an after dinner speaker, Redknapp highlights the importance of home-grown talent and the potential of the British youth.

He has a son, a grandson and a nephew all proud English footballers - Jamie Redknapp, who played for Liverpool for 11 years, Harry Redknapp Jr who signed for AFC Bournemouth in 2014 and Frank Lampard Jr, of Chelsea.

As a football speaker Redknapp is passionate and enthusiastic, his vast experience as both a player and sports speaker have provided him with an in-depth knowledge of football, tactics ;and teamwork, all of which compliment his work as a manager.

As a Premier League manager, Redknapp has the ability to remain a dedicated and competent manager throughout the various trials and tribulations of his public image.

His insight into life both on and off the pitch is enlightening.

He speaks openly about adversity, determination and ambition as a man who has faced and experienced both.

The annual Truckfest extravaganza will feature monster trucks, motorcycle stunt displays, the Smokey and The Bandit truck and famous You Tube vloggers.

There will be a chance to meet children’s super heroes and browse among hundreds of classic vehicles on display.

Prepare to be dazzled by the illuminated truck light parade, take a sharp intake of breath at the car crushing action of Slingshot vs Swamp Thing and see the truck awards in action.

The haulier show case event always proves popular while all weekend there will be a variety of musical acts and plenty of family fun fair rides for all ages to enjoy.

For information and tickets visit the website.

